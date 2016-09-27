Words & Deeds

September 27, 2016 9:32 AM

2 new Boise albums: Ned Evett, SFM-Steve Fulton Music

Michael Deeds

By Michael Deeds

Glass Guitar

Ned Evett

Evett describes his latest album as “12 songs of desert madness and tropical fevers all played on Ned’s trademark fretless glass-necked guitars.” An innovator always looking to explore his invention’s glimmering sound, Evett uses a new “Slide Capo” on multiple songs. Don’t let Evett’s underlying experimental nature spook you, though. These original tracks often are quite approachable (even when they have a sci-fi title such as “Robot’s Daughter”), and Evett has grown into a confidently playful singer. nedevett.com.

Eponym

SFM-Steve Fulton Music

Local recording-studio owner, producer and multi-instrumentalist Steve Fulton hadn’t put out a CD of his own music for more than a decade. So when it came time to release a new album, he made it a distinct double. Disc one, “Dressed Up,” is filled with “full-band funky rock.” Disco two, “Stripped Down,” contains “stripped-down Americana.” Fulton possesses one of the most recognizable singing voices on the local scene, but he welcomed musician friends to add backing vocals — as well as flesh out songs with their own instruments. “Eponym” is available starting Oct. 6. stevefultonmusic.com.

Fulton will perform at two record-release parties: 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Record Exchange in Boise and 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel in Garden City.

