2 new Boise albums: Ned Evett, SFM-Steve Fulton Music

Glass Guitar
Ned Evett
Evett describes his latest album as “12 songs of desert madness and tropical fevers all played on Ned’s trademark fretless glass-necked guitars.” An innovator always looking to explore his invention’s glimmering sound, Evett uses a new “Slide Capo” on multiple songs. Don’t let Evett’s underlying experimental nature spook you, though. These original tracks often are quite approachable (even when they have a sci-fi title such as “Robot’s Daughter”), and Evett has grown into a confidently playful singer. nedevett.com.
Eponym
SFM-Steve Fulton Music
Local recording-studio owner, producer and multi-instrumentalist Steve Fulton hadn’t put out a CD of his own music for more than a decade. So when it came time to release a new album, he made it a distinct double. Disc one, “Dressed Up,” is filled with “full-band funky rock.” Disco two, “Stripped Down,” contains “stripped-down Americana.” Fulton possesses one of the most recognizable singing voices on the local scene, but he welcomed musician friends to add backing vocals — as well as flesh out songs with their own instruments. “Eponym” is available starting Oct. 6. stevefultonmusic.com.
Fulton will perform at two record-release parties: 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Record Exchange in Boise and 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel in Garden City.
Michael Deeds
