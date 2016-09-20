Words & Deeds

September 20, 2016 12:51 PM

New Greek street food restaurant in Boise turns to Kickstarter

Michael Deeds

Words & Deeds

Music, pop culture and beer in Boise and beyond

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Wanna be a hero for a gyro? Get out your credit card.

New restaurant Meraki Greek Street Food recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $7,500.

Planned for the former Proto’s Pizza spot at 345 S. 8th St. in Boise, Meraki will serve gyros and other Greek goodies.

“As it turns out, things just cost more than I anticipated,” co-owner Aki Kalatzakis wrote at Kickstarter, “and the mounting costs do threaten the restaurant opening on time. If we can get the support that we need, we will be able to successfully open by the first week in October.”

The timing of the opening, not the opening in general, hinges on the success of the campaign.

“We will open in October,” Kalatzakis’ wife, Farrah, promised in an email this week to the Statesman.

Related content

Words & Deeds

Comments

Videos

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

View more video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Idaho Statesman Entertainment Editor Michael Deeds writes about music, comedy, beer, nightlife — the fun stuff. He also hosts “The Other Studio” at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

Entertainment Videos