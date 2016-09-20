New Greek street food restaurant in Boise turns to Kickstarter

Wanna be a hero for a gyro? Get out your credit card.
New restaurant Meraki Greek Street Food recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $7,500.
Planned for the former Proto’s Pizza spot at 345 S. 8th St. in Boise, Meraki will serve gyros and other Greek goodies.
“As it turns out, things just cost more than I anticipated,” co-owner Aki Kalatzakis wrote at Kickstarter, “and the mounting costs do threaten the restaurant opening on time. If we can get the support that we need, we will be able to successfully open by the first week in October.”
The timing of the opening, not the opening in general, hinges on the success of the campaign.
“We will open in October,” Kalatzakis’ wife, Farrah, promised in an email this week to the Statesman.
