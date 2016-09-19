Eureka! restaurant to open next month in Boise with 40 beer taps

Bring on that Bone Marrow Burger.
Eureka!, a gourmet hamburger restaurant and bar moving into the former Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt spot at 800 W. Idaho St., plans to open at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17.
Known for intriguing food items such as its Bone Marrow Burger — plus a focus on craft beer and cocktails — Eureka! will bring a fresh vibe to The Mode building. The restaurant chain is based in California, but it makes a concerted effort to tap food, drink and cultural strengths of local markets. The Fresno Fig Burger, for example, will be made using bread from Boise bakery Gaston’s. Area musicians will perform on Thursday nights. A graffiti mural stretching along the wall inside ties in with art in the nearby Freak Alley.
Eureka! includes a large wraparound bar with 40 beer taps — 20 standing, 20 rotating — vaulting it into the large-selection territory of brew-geek neighbors Bittercreek Alehouse and Taphouse Pub & Eatery.
“We pride ourselves on our ‘eat drink American’ concept, which is all about local ingredients, local drinks, and events highlighting all that Boise has to offer,” co-CEO Justin Nedelman said in a press release. “Our commitment to quality at an approachable atmosphere makes our restaurant the perfect dining destination for all Boise residents.”
With the recent closure of Grind Modern Burger, there would seem to be a potential void to fill in the high-end burger department. But Eureka! positions itself as more than a full-service burger joint. More from the press release ...
“Eureka! specializes in American classics with a modern twist with its diverse selection of appetizers, all natural, Angus chuck burgers from Open Prairie, signature plates, innovative salads, and delectable desserts. Menu highlights include the Lollipop Corn Dogs made in house with Polish sausage, sweet corn batter, served with a spicy porter mustard; Slow Roasted Beet Salad with arugula, apple, walnuts, orange segments, asparagus, fennel, and goat cheese finished with watermelon pop rocks; Fresno Fig Burger featuring bread from Gaston’s Bakery, topped with a house-made fig marmalade, goat cheese, bacon, arugula, tomato, onion, and spicy porter mustard and served with signature handcut fries; Bone Marrow Burger topped with a bone marrow porcini butter, grilled onion, roasted tomato, and finished with a mustard aioli, also served with signature handcut fries; Fried Chicken Sliders with mashed potatoes, confetti coleslaw, and a reaper chili sauce served with signature handcut fries; and Chocolate Torte made with semi-sweet chocolate, accompanied by vanilla bean ice cream and macadamia nuts.”
Brunch is planned on Saturdays and Sundays — including $5 mimosas and bloody marys.
Online: eurekarestaurantgroup.com
Comments