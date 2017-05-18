Finally! Winter is over in Idaho! (We hope. Gulp!)
Entertainment

May 18, 2017

Roaring Springs Waterpark in Meridian to open this weekend

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

The heat is on! With warmer temperatures arriving in the Boise area, Roaring Springs Waterpark is ready to make its seasonal splash. Or, better yet, for you to make a splash, with “waves in the Wave Pool, kids floating in the Endless River, and families splashing down the Raft Ride!” The largest water park in the Northwest will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. The park is scheduled to open daily starting Memorial Day weekend.

400 W. Overland Road, Meridian. Price: $31.99 (plus tax) full-day 48 inches and taller, $26.99 under 48 inches, $26.99 senior, $24.99 after 3 p.m. Ages 3 and under free. (208) 884-8842. roaringsprings.com.

