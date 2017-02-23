Celebrate Mardi Gras in the Treasure Valley with rock, EDM, blues and a glass of wine

Gear up for Fat Tuesday, the culmination of the Mardi Gras festivities that lead up to the start of the Lenten season. Here are some of the celebrations taking place in the Treasure Valley:
▪ Celebrate with Mardi Gras squared “Masqued: A Mardi Gras EDM Masquerade” from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. Wear your best masquerade costume and become one with the bass of headliner Squnto, and EDM artists Dvngerousbirdz vs. RamZ, Kid Koma vs. MC-Kinley, Big Ups vs. Orracle. $12 in advance at EventBrite.com, $15 at door with costume, $20 without.
▪ Celebrate Mardi Gras on the Sunnyslope Wine Trail from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Dress up, take a tasting tour of Sunnyslope wineries, including Ste. Chapelle, Sawtooth, Vizcaya and Hat Ranch wineries. End up at The Orchard House, 14949 Sunny Slope Road, Caldwell, for a traditional Mardi Gras meal. Find more information at SunnyslopeWineTrail.com and learn how to enter the online costume contest.
▪ Wine-trailers also can stop in at Huston Vineyards, 16473 Chicken Dinner Road, Caldwell, on Feb. 25 for the release of its new Chicken Dinner White vintage. Winemaker Greg Alger will pair it with traditional New Orleans-style food that will be available for purchase. $5 tasting fee, refundable with bottle purchase. 860-2973, HustonVineyards.com.
▪ It’s “Ta Ta Tuesday” on Feb. 28 at Humpin’ Hannah’s, 621 Main St., Boise. This bar, pictured, goes all out for Mardi Gras with free beads and masks, games, prizes and Mardi Gras royalty. The onstage entertainment includes aerial and other acts from Frankly Burlesque at 9 p.m., followed by the Rocci Johnson Band. Doors open at 7 p.m., games and contests start at 8 p.m. No cover.
▪ Get blue on Fat Tuesday with the annual Boise Blues Society Celebration and Fundraiser with The Blues Addicts and the Brass Tacks Horns, The Blues Directors, Jake Leg and Blues Collective. There’s also a costume contest, food and full bar. It benefits the Blues in the Schools program. 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $20. eventbrite.com.
▪ Get totally fat at the Fat Tuesday celebration at Fatty’s Bar, 800 W. Idaho St., Boise, on Feb 28. You’ll groove to a tag-team of some of the best DJs — Slieb, Zuz, Auzomatik, & Bond — and buckets of New Orleans-style drink specials. Plus you’ll get free beads and masks. $5 cover before 11 p.m., $10 after.
Dana Oland
