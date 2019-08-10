Seattle rallies but a late New England goal, after a handball in the box, leads to a 3-3 draw

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) blocks a shot by Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) in the final minutes of the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New England Revolution in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

A 3-3 tie on Saturday against the New England Revolution at CenturyLink Field snapped a Seattle Sounders two-game losing streak, but the team took no joy in that considering what could have been.

A handball in the box by Sounders midfielder Jordy Delem in the 87th minute lead to a penalty kick by Revolution midfielder Carles Gil, who slotted the tying goal past Stefan Frei to extend the Sounders’ misery at home.

“This is the worst possible feeling you can have,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said. “To come back and go ahead 3-2 and then give up a penalty, then miss some chances ... It’s not easy to deal with at all. Those guys in there are gutted, they’re gutted. They put a lot into the game so I feel for them.”

Although Seattle opened the scoring, they trailed 2-1 at the half. The Sounders’ tied it on Harry Shipp’s second goal of the game and then took a 3-2 lead when Nico Lodeiro scored.

At the start, it seemed like the Sounders slow first half efforts were a thing of the past. On a Seattle (11-7-6, 39 points) counter-attack, Delem sent a lengthy pass down the sideline to Jordan Morris who crossed it over to Shipp who found the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season just two minutes in the game.

From there, New England (9-9-7, 34 points) took take control of the game. In the game’s 27th minute, it appeared that a foul had been committed as New England’s Michael Mancienne scored the game-tying goal but VAR saw no foul and allowed the goal. Less than 10 minutes later, New England got another goal after another look from VAR, this time from midfielder Gustavo Bou.

Early second half chances by Lodeiro and Cristian Roldan helped set the tone for how potent the Sounders offense would be in the final 45 mintues.

In the 65th minute, Shipp tied the game with his sixth goal of the season. Less than two minutes later, Lodeiro scored his 11th goal of the season on a strike that appeared to be the game-winner until the Revolutions’ late score.

New England’s persistent effort in attacking the Sounders defense paid off when Delem took a penalty when New England’s Christian Penillla tried to cross the ball. Delem’s hand clearly hit ball and New England was awarded the penalty.

“Jordy’s a good defender,” Schmetzer said. “It’s one of those things where back in the day someone might’ve said ball-to-hand because he (Jordy) is defending and the ball hits him. Nowadays those things are called penalties.”

There was a small chance for some Sounders dramatics late as Lodeiro drove the ball into the Revolution box and was tripped but no call was made. In a last-ditch effort multiple Sounders scrambled around the net trying to get the ball past Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner but could not come up with the a game-winner.

Seattle now hits the road for three-straight games starting Wednesday at Real Salt Lake.