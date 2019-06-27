Soccer
David Beckham and daughter watch England-Norway Women’s World Cup quarterfinal in France
David Beckham was all smiles inside the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France in the early minutes of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal between England and Norway on Thursday.
That’s because the Three Lionesses took an early 1-0 lead off Jill Scott’s third-minute strike. Beckham is in attendance with his daughter, Harper, at the game.
Beckham, who starred for Manchester United and Real Madrid before winding down his career at AC Milan, the Los Angeles Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain, played for England’s national team from 1996 to 2009.
He’s part of the ownership group for Inter Miami CF, a team set to join the MLS.
“To see legends of the game like this supporting women’s football is exactly what we need,” former England national team member Lianne Sanderson said on BeIN Sports’ prematch coverage of the England-Norway match.
