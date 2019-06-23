FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States vs. Spain live updates for Round of 16

USWNT poised to repeat success at 2019 World Cup The United States women's national soccer team is making final preparations for the 2019 World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The United States women's national soccer team is making final preparations for the 2019 World Cup in France.

It’s win-or-go-home time for the United States at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

After sweeping its way through Group F, the United States is into the Round of 16 for a matchup against Spain with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

The United States has never failed to make even the semifinals, so anything less than convincing victory would be a disappointment for the No. 1 team in the world.

Stay tuned for live updates, highlights and analysis as the top-ranked United States continues the quest for its record fourth Women’s World Cup title at Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims, France.

Pregame

The United States is a massive favorite in the Round of 16, but Spain shouldn’t just be some pushover.

Spain is the No. 13 team in the world, which makes it the second toughest team the United States has faced behind only Sweden, which the United States beat 2-0 on Thursday.

It’s a quick turnaround for the United States, too, and Spain has generated scoring chances with enough frequency in France to be a real threat to score the first goal against the United States this World Cup. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, playing in her first World Cup, will finally have a real test.

Ultimately, the United States’ offense is what makes it a clear favorite in any match it enters. Even though the United States has just five goals since its 13-goal barrage against Thailand to open the World Cup, it took an all-time performance from Chile’s goalkeeper to prevent the United States’ second game from being a rout, too.

The United States is just four wins away from its record fourth World Cup title and Spain will provide another good test as it should advance into the more competitive quarterfinals. The match gets started at noon with a spot in the final eight on the line.