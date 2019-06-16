Soccer
Chilean goalie who made stunning saves against US played college soccer in Florida
Christiane Endler came to play.
No doubt the 27-year-old goalkeeper for Chile walked onto the field with Thailand’s 13-0 loss to the U.S. women’s national team hanging over her head, but she refused to let it happen to Chile.
Though Chile fell to the US 3-0, Endler racked up a number of spectacular saves against some of USWNT’s best players, including Lindsey Horan and Christen Press. But the goalkeeper, who plays professionally for Paris Saint-Germaine, has ties to U.S. soccer.
She was goalkeeper for the University of South Florida in college.
According to USF, Endler played for the Bulls for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 and has the sixth-most saves in the program’s history at 170.
It’s Endler’s skillful stops for Chile that kept team USA from yet another runaway victory in this year’s Women’s World Cup.
Though the US walked away with the win, social media has jumped on the Endler train, praising the former Bull for her agility and lightening-fast reflexes.
