FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States vs. Chile live updates from the group stage

A history of the USWNT in the World Cup The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups.

The United States continues play at the 2019 Women’s World Cup against Chile at noon in France with a Group F matchup. Stay tuned for live updates, highlights and analysis as the top-ranked United States continues the quest for its record fourth Women’s World Cup title at Parc des Princes in Paris.





55th minute

What a save! Carli Lloyd, now playing in the midfield for the second half after scoring two goals in the first half from a forward position, was tripped up, but passed it forward. The sequence ended with Morgan Brian dribbling into the box and pulling it back for Lindsey Horan’s first-time strike. Chile’s Christiane Endler, though, made a terrific save. It remains 3-0 for Team USA.

48th minute

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Team USA picks up where it left off in the first half. Pressing in Chile’s half led to a turnover and some quick passing where Christen Press was denied by Chile keeper Christiane Endler.

Halftime

For the second straight 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup match, the United States scored three times in the opening 45 minutes. Team USA got two goals from Carli Lloyd and one from Julie Ertz as they thoroughly dominated Chile. Team USA has 12 shots with five on target compared to one shot (none on target) by Chile. And the U.S. has possessed the ball 69 percent of the time, with most of it happening in the attacking third. Team USA is well on its way to securing six points from two matches and securing passage to the Round of 16.

35th minute

It’s a brace for Carli Lloyd. On Team USA’s eighth corner of the match, Lloyd scores her second goal against Chile. The U.S. leads 3-0.

26th minute

What a snap header! It’s now 2-0 after Julie Ertz went near post with her header off a whipping corner kick. Team USA has possessed the ball at nearly a 70 percent clip so far, while producing eight shots. Chile has yet to have a shot or shot on target in the match.

22nd minute

After giving away a foul, the United States played a high line and it nearly cost them a goal. A looping cross over the top of the defense saw a Chile player break free, but was ruled offsides. The ball didn’t get to the Chile player as it bounced away and past U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and into the net. The offsides call, though, means it’s still a 1-0 lead for Team USA.

11th minute

And there’s the breakthrough. Carli Lloyd, a veteran of the United States Women’s National Team, scores from the center of the box. Starting after coming off the bench against Thailand, Lloyd scored for the sixth consecutive game in a Women’s World Cup. It’s a 1-0 lead for Team USA.

Fourth minute

Carli Lloyd nearly puts the United States on top. Playing the role of captain and starting today as part of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s seven changes from the Thailand match, Lloyd had a golden chance that was blocked and saved. The U.S. has attacked at will, but unable to unlock Chile’s defense, so far.

Pregame

If the United States didn’t already have a target on its back as the defending World Cup champions, it’s an obvious one now. The United States solidified its position as the clear-cut favorite to win its record fourth title by embarrassing Thailand with a 13-0 win to open Group F play Tuesday in Rennes, France. The blowout win was the most lopsided in the history of the World Cup and, in a tournament which has seen favorites struggle to put away underdogs, it served as a reminder of the different level the United States can reach.

This is because the United States’ depth is unmatched. While superstar forward Alex Morgan led the way by tying a single-game World Cup record with five goals, seven players scored, and World Cup rookies Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis both scored twice.

Those three are part of seven changes to the United States’ lineup against Chile. They’ll all start out on the bench, along with Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Crystal Dunn and Kelley O’Hara. The changes mean a new front three in attack, two new midfielders and two new defenders to face Chile.

Chile shouldn’t provide much more of a challenge for the world’s No. 1 team. The No. 39 team in the world, Chile is actually the lowest-ranked team in the group, five spots worse than Thailand, and lost its opener to Sweden, 2-0, on Tuesday. As long as the United States takes care of business, it will clinch a spot in the knockout stage of the World Cup, a round it has never failed to qualify for.