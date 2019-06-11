A Sweden supporter and Chile fan lock lips as their teams battle at the World Cup

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Soccer allegiances may run deep, but for these two, they don’t run deeper than love.

During what is currently a scoreless Sweden - Chile match on Tuesday, broadcast cameras caught two women — one a Chile fan, the other a Sweden supporter — putting their differences aside to lock lips at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“You don’t see that much at a men’s game,” one Twitter user wrote.