Yee-haw, cowboy. It’s rodeo week. Your guide to the Snake River Stampede.

Snake River Stampede bull riding highlights, Day 1 Bull riding highlights from the first go-round of the 2018 Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho. Jordan Wacey Spears won the round with a ride of 88.5 points. Elliot Jacoby, Garrett Smith and Jesse Petri also scored rides. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bull riding highlights from the first go-round of the 2018 Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho. Jordan Wacey Spears won the round with a ride of 88.5 points. Elliot Jacoby, Garrett Smith and Jesse Petri also scored rides.

For the 104th time, the Treasure Valley will be the center of the rodeo world when the Snake River Stampede returns Tuesday-Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

The event will feature some of the nation’s top cowboys, some of whom are homegrown, as well as a week’s worth of events, concluding with Saturday night’s finals with $400,000 in prize money, according to the event’s website.

Why this is a big deal

The Snake River Stampede bills itself as one of the top rodeos in the country out of 600 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), which has events in the U.S. and Canada.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Unlike most professional sports, cowboys who enter these rodeos must pay an entry fee and their own travel expenses. If they do not place high enough, they end up losing money on the event. But if they are good enough, they receive nationwide attention and fat paychecks.

The Stampede is the most prestigious rodeo that comes to Idaho, but there are 15 other smaller ones that come to the Gem State from July to September.

The Caldwell Night Rodeo runs Aug. 13-17 and the Payette County Rodeo in New Plymouth runs Aug. 8-10.

Times and locations

The rodeo opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center, where the event has been held since 1997.

On Tuesday-Friday, the rodeo begins at 7:30. But Saturday features a matinee at noon and the finals at 7:30 p.m.

A pre-rodeo that includes mutton busting is prior to each event, starting at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 11:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

SHARE COPY LINK Tucker Zingg of Glendive, Montana, rides Gold Buckle during the bareback bronc riding event in July 2016 at the Snake River Stampede rodeo at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

How to get tickets

Pricing Tuesday-Thursday ranges from $15 to $40. Tickets for Friday and Saturday nights are $17 to $42. The Saturday matinee is $13 to $25. Children ages 3-12 and seniors over 65 get $3 off.





Tickets can be purchased online or at the Idaho Center box office.

What day should you wear pink?

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to Wednesday’s events to show support for cowboys riding to raise funds for breast cancer. A “Pink on the Dirt Luncheon” to support Stampede for the Cure and Miss Rodeo Idaho is set for 11 a.m and will run until 1 p.m.

Party with local bands

Following the rodeo Tuesday-Thursday, fans can join the traditional country band Buckin’ Country for an after party. A regular in the rodeo scene, this local band played during last year’s Stampede as well.

Immediately following Friday’s events, fans are invited down to the dirt for a live concert featuring the Grant Webb Band.

The Idaho-based band plays shows throughout the Northwest and describes itself as “a great mixture of ‘country’ along with the popular growing ‘red dirt’ music scene.”

The band will play another show following Saturday’s action.