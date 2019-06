Heimana Reynolds of Honolulu bested all competitors in the finals of the Road to X Games: Boise Park Qualifier on Saturday at Rhodes Skate Park. Misugu Okamoto of Tokyo finished first in the women’s finals, and Marcus Christopher of Ohio won the BMX event. Many of the competitors qualified to compete in the X Games in Minneapolis in August. doswald@idahostatesman.com

