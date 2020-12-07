Breakdancing is now an Olympic sport? Yes, and Twitter has some thoughts about it

The Olympics announced on Monday that breakdancing will be added to the 2024 program in Paris. Video screen grab from @Olympics

Breakdancing will become an official Olympic sport at the 2024 games in Paris, France.

The move, announced Monday by the International Olympic Committee, was made to attract a younger audience and the Olympic sport will be called “breaking,” according to The Associated Press.

Breaking will make its Olympic Games debut, building on the success of the sport at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018.pic.twitter.com/ZthK3ZRxIv — Olympics (@Olympics) December 7, 2020

“It was proposed by Paris organizers almost two years ago after positive trials at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires,” AP reported. “Breaking passed further stages of approval in 2019 from separate decisions by the IOC board and full membership.”

Right on cue, social media was quick to react to the news.

You Got Served has entered the chat** pic.twitter.com/klAkfBuJjw — ibeawuchi (@ibeawuchi) December 7, 2020

As break dancing is announced as an event for the 2024 Olympics thousands of middle aged men think "I might have a crack at getting a medal, my headspin at the 4th year school disco was flawless". — Tangangaroo (@1882N17) December 7, 2020

73 percent of the guys from my high school right now https://t.co/ZiXu6XFVts pic.twitter.com/DUvluZCAEN — Taylor M. (@TayloredSiren) December 7, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Olympic Committee: Break Dancing is an Olympic Sport

Me: pic.twitter.com/t7CzFabGbP — Carmen Scottiago (@scootttaaayyy) December 7, 2020

Some of us have experience with both of these things



*inserts top rock into 6-step here* https://t.co/3utrbG2BJi — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) December 7, 2020

Breakdancing??

Will the required equipment be a boom box, shoulder pads & parachute pants? — Tom “Spiders 76 Kentucky 64” (@tjtwo1961) December 7, 2020

There’s a film about a kid from some poor neighborhood with raw talent and no technique making an Olympic breakdancing team and dominating being written right now. https://t.co/d4Nw3FEIYr — organically sourced (@sagebeatlove) December 7, 2020

Along with breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were also added to the program — with the latter three set to debut in the Tokyo Games, which were postponed until the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today is a historic occasion, not only for b-boys and b-girls but for all dancers around the world,” said Shawn Tay, president of the World DanceSport Federation in a news release.

“The WDSF could not be prouder to have breaking included at Paris 2024, and we thank everyone who helped make it possible: the executive board of the IOC, the Paris 2024 organizers, the WDSF staff and, most importantly, the breaking community itself.”