All-Stars Steph Curry, Damian Lillard set their sights on 2020 Olympics

The stars are aligning.

After every superstar imaginable withdrew from FIBA World Cup competition this summer, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player of the Year Stephen Curry has already thrown his hat into the ring for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"That is the plan for sure," Curry said in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "You know, obviously knock on wood, you don't want injuries or things like that to interfere.

"Definitely wanna go," he continued. "I've never been on the Olympic team. I've been on two World Cup championship gold medal teams, but the Olympics is the experience I want, and next year will hopefully be it."

Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard also intends to help bring home the gold next summer.

"I plan on being a part of that. I plan on playing," Lillard told news.com.au. When asked about adding an Olympic medal to his trophy cabinet, Lillard was reportedly emphatic: "Definitely".

It's time to cue the championship parade. The A-team is headed to finish the business this year's World Cup team started.

After all, Team USA's FIBA team had a roster headlined by Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell. Superstars – from LeBron James to James Harden, Lillard and Curry to Anthony Davis – withdrew from World Cup competition to "focus on the upcoming season."

The World Cup team was a team full of NBA players – pumped from the best pro basketball league on the planet – but international teams had Team USA's number. Both France and Serbia were able to out-muscle the United States, forcing a seventh-place finish after a consolation win over Poland.

That shouldn't be the case next summer. If both Lillard and Curry are signing up, you can be sure they're not traveling alone. The star-less team USA might see its most loaded roster in years. So loaded, Walker – who was the star of this year's team, along with Mitchell – will have stiff competition to retain his spot in international play.

Team USA may have had a disappointing end to their FIBA World Cup, but they did what they needed to do: Qualify for the Olympics. With Curry and Lillard opting in – knock on wood – the rest of the NBA's elite will travel right with them.