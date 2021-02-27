Matt Dumba scores with under a second remaining to give Wild 4-3 OT win over Kings

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Wild have just one game left this season against the Kings, but the team might wish it could petition for more.

The Wild capped off a sweep of the Kings with a 4-3 overtime win Saturday at Xcel Energy Center that pushed the Wild's win streak to a season-high six games.

Matt Dumba scored with 0.3 seconds left in overtime, this after Los Angeles' Adrian Kempe tied it at 3 on the power play with 2:45 to go in the third period.

Joel Eriksson Ek opened the scoring at 14:17 of the first period with his team-leading eighth goal, a puck that he flipped over Petersen. Through 18 games, Eriksson Ek has matched his career-high for goals set in 62 games last season.

And with 2:35 to go in the first, the fourth line contributed for a third straight game after Nico Sturm redirected in a backhand feed from Nick Bjugstad.

After a tremendous individual effort Friday in the Wild's 3-1 victory led to a wrap-around goal as he was laid out on the ice, Kirill Kaprizov capitalized on a much quirkier play in the rematch. The puck was feebly rolling toward the net after Victor Rask broke his stick on the wind-up, but Kaprizov helped the shot go the rest of the way — whacking at the puck to send it over Los Angeles goalie Cal Petersen 1:22 into the second period. Their line with Mats Zuccarello is up to 23 points over the past five games.

The goal marked the first time Kaprizov has scored in consecutive games, and four of his six goals overall this season have come against the Kings.

Los Angeles also fell behind by three goals Friday, but this time the Kings rallied.

At 2:51 of the second, Los Angeles capitalized on the power play when Drew Doughty one-timed a rebound past goalie Kaapo Kahkonen.

The Wild briefly went up 4-1 after captain Jared Spurgeon buried a loose puck on the power play at 6:20, but the Kings challenged the goal to determine if there was goaltender interference on the play. And during a video review, the league saw Jordan Greenway's stick push Petersen's glove and decided that impaired Petersen's ability to play his position in the crease.

Before the period ended, Los Angeles moved within a goal on a breakaway finish by Austin Wagner at 11:41 — a chance that began after a Jonas Brodin shot in the offensive zone was blocked.

And on their second power play of the third, the Kings tied it just six seconds into the advantage.

Petersen totaled 38 saves, while Kahkonen had 25.

The Wild finished 0 for 3 on the power play, and the Kings went 2 for 4.

One of those power plays came in overtime for the Wild, but the team couldn't convert. Not until Dumba got a solo break in front of Petersen in the waning seconds did the Wild shrug off the Kings for good.