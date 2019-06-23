Jimmy Greenfield: Future isn’t now for Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach, whose time may not arrive for another year

Imagine you have tickets to a Blackhawks game, and since this is just your imagination go ahead and pretend it's Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

You've studied the lineups, got yourself all amped up for a great game and then when it's time to drop the puck you're told to go home and come back again in 2-3 years to find out what happened.

That just about sums up the NHL draft. It's a couple days of sound and fury, signifying nothing. For about 2-3 years.

The Blackhawks drafted Canadian center Kirby Dach on Friday with the No. 3 overall pick and within seconds he was declared a bust. If you ask Twitter, Dach was a "total waste of the 3rd pick" and Hawks general manager Stan Bowman is "incapable of making stupid surprise picks."

There was plenty more of that kind of enlightening analysis as well as a decent amount of praise for Bowman for taking Dach, who was chosen over defenseman Bowen Bryam and forwards Alex Turcotte.

Byram and Turcotte were taken immediately after Dach by the Avalanche and Kings, both Western Conference rivals of the Hawks and guaranteeing those players will be the subject of many stories over the years meant to ridicule the GM who took the least productive player.

Rest assured, one of these players will get off to a slow start to their career. That will be painful for the player and the organization. Right now, however, nobody knows what's going to happen.

Not the teams, the players and certainly not the fans or the media. The players are exactly the same as who they were before getting drafted. Only they now have cool new jerseys with their names on the back and are part of an NHL organization.

Dach may turn into a superstar but he's not going to be one next year mainly because he's probably not going to play for the Hawks. For now, he's still a baby-faced 18-year-old with the potential to be a hulking 22-year-old, preferably one who sports a two-month-old playoff beard.

"We're going to bring (Dach) to training camp," Bowman said. "Then at that point he's like every other player. He's there to earn a spot on the team."

In other words, we're back to square one on the excitement meter. A couple months ago, Bowman said that moving up from 12th to 3rd in the draft was a "gamechanger." What he failed to mention was those games being changed probably won't take place for at least a year or two.

The Hawks aren't any closer to a playoff spot next season than they were before the draft began but we knew going in they weren't going to draft a player guaranteed to make the Hawks. Even if Dach does make the club, he's not going to carry them over the top. Not yet.

"Part of the process is to project where is a player going to be in 2-3 (or) four years when they've really established themselves in the league," Bowman said. "You're projecting. If each of these players becomes the best version of themselves, what would that look like? In Kirby's case ... it's our job now to help him get there. We ask him to put in the effort and we need to guide him along as coaches and as the organization."

For many players, especially goalies, getting drafted is the very beginning of the process. Corey Crawford was drafted in 2003 and didn't become the Hawks' starting goalie until the 2010-11 season. Blues goalie sensation Jordan Binnington was drafted in 2011 and was still in the AHL earlier this season before putting it all together and leading the Blues to the Stanley Cup title.

Patrick Kane is the very rare example of a draft pick who arrived nearly fully-formed. He was the first overall pick in 2007, joined the Hawks immediately and scored 72 points while being named rookie of the year.

On the other hand, Jonathan Toews, who was drafted third overall in 2006, needed one more year of college before he was ready to play in the NHL. If Toews' timetable is one Dach mirrors the Hawks will be thrilled.

"If you look at the player that (Dach) could become – if everything works out and he reaches his most potential – that's a really impressive player," Bowman said. "And that's the kind of player you can't get anywhere, that can do a little bit of everything with the size, the strength, the skill set, the instincts and the playmaking and the intensity. I don't know where you find those players."

The future. That's where you find them.