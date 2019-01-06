Kings strike early, down Oilers

LOS ANGELES – Everything fell into place as the Los Angeles Kings cleansed their palate from their last loss. It turned out all they needed was big gulp of orange and blue tonic in the form of the Edmonton Oilers.
Jonathan Quick recorded his 300th career win and Anze Kopitar his 300th goal to garnish a 4-0 floodgates-opening win at Staples Center on Saturday.
Kopitar executed a pretty snapshot goal in the third period and Quick – in his 575th game – needed only 16 saves to become the second-fastest American-born goalie to reach the 300-win mark. Ryan Miller accomplished it in 566 games.
Quick was largely helpless against the Tampa Bay Lightning's power play in a 6-2 loss Thursday, but he backstopped a much easier game this time. He saw only 10 shots in the first two periods, although one of them was a reach-back save on Connor McDavid's try in the second period.
Kopitar became the fifth Kings player to reach the 300-goal mark.
Meanwhile, an unexpected injection of scoring from the supporting cast did the early work in exposing the struggling Oilers.
Kyle Clifford, Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Carter scored in the opening 14 minutes to essentially knock out a punchless Edmonton team with a suspect defense.
Carter, playing on a line with Alex Iafallo and Brendan Leipsic, fired a hard wrist shot to the upper-left corner of the net on a two-on-one rush for a 3-0 lead, Those three goals were scored on eight shots and prompted Edmonton to remove goalie Mikko Koskinen for Cam Talbot.
Toffoli gained position on Oilers defenseman Alexander Petrovic and put a forehand past the 6-foot-7 Koskinen off an initial Edmonton turnover in its zone for his second goal since Nov. 17.
Drew Doughty kept the puck in the zone to keep the play going, and he also sprung Clifford down the right wing before Clifford maneuvered to slip a shot through Koskinen.
Carter made an open-ice hit on McDavid and there was a scrum, but that was the most resistance the Kings faced all night from the Oilers.
Luff scratched
The reshuffled lines meant that Matt Luff was scratched for the first time in 25 games. Luff is the team's third-leading goal scorer but has received scant playing time late in games recently after an initial scoring flurry upon his last recall.
"It looks like I'm playing a little bit without the confidence I had," Luff said. "When I came up, I was getting those looks and the goals. But the thing for me was just moving my feet, and if I'm not playing a lot of minutes and getting under 10 (minutes a game), I think I need to be a good (fourth) line player defensively."
Luff said he talked to coach Willie Desjardins, who has used Leipsic regularly at right wing and went back to Clifford in favor of Luff on Saturday.
Luff has had defensive issues, such as an intercepted pass that turned into a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights last week, and another miscue that led to a prime chance Thursday against the Lightning.
"I think when I get back in there, I know what I've got to do, and try to create as many looks for myself as I can but make sure all around, I'm moving my feet," Luff said.
