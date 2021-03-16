Football

Little remains of Chargers’ former home, Jack Murphy Stadium, as it’s being demolished

Chances are, you’ve seen one or more of the mesmerizing videos of a stadium or arena implosion, because that’s how most are taken down these days.

Not so for Jack Murphy Stadium/Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. Once home to the Chargers, Padres and three Super Bowls, that stadium is being demolished by workers.

The Chargers moved to LA and the Padres play at Petco Park, so there was no use for “The Murphy.” A new stadium for San Diego State is going up nearby.

Various people have shared photos and videos of the old stadium in its final days and it’s a remarkable thing to see. Here is a look at the progress being made on the stadium, which closed in 2016 following the Chiefs’ 37-27 win over the Chargers.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
