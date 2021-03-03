Tom Brady shares what wife Gisele said to him after Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady finally revealed what his wife, Gisele Bundchen, asked him when they embraced right after the Bucs won Super Bowl 55.

“It’s a big moment, obviously, it’s the culmination of a lot of months of everyone working hard,” Brady told James Corden on The Late Late Show. “There’s so many people around us to support us. And then all of a sudden the game ends, you realize, OK, the season is over, we won the Super Bowl, they’re dropping confetti, and this year was obviously different with a lot of the protocols.

“But anyway, we’re looking for my family. And I was saying, ‘Where’s my family? Where’s my family?’ And all of a sudden I see my oldest son run over to me and he’s says, ‘Dad!’ I gave him a big hug. I saw my two little ones, and then I saw my wife. Just as I gave her a big hug, and just as I did it, she says, “What more do you have to prove?’

Brady, 43, said he didn’t have a great answer.

“I just gave her a big hug,” Brady said. “I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick. I think I moved onto something else pretty quickly.”

The football season always ends abruptly, and Brady said he is recovering from knee surgery.

“I always describe football season like a treadmill, and it’s going fast and every week you work basically seven days a week for six straight months,” Brady said. “And then all of a sudden you’re on this treadmill that’s going fast and then, boom! You hit the stop button, and it always feels like a crash landing.

“We had some time where we spent some time with my wife and kids, and then I actually had knee surgery, so I’m kind of rehabbing now, which is giving me something to do, although I’d much rather be kind of staying active like I normally do.”

Brady was asked what he was thinking when he threw the Lombardi Trophy across the Hillsborough River to tight end Cameron Brate.

“OK, first of all, I was not thinking at that moment,” Brady said. “It was, this seems like really fun to do. Not to mention, when you get your hand on those trophies, there’s some really sharp edges where the stand is.”

Corden asked who was yelling, “No!”

“That’s my little 8-year-old daughter,” Brady said. “ ‘Daddy, no!’ Who could imagine that little 8-year old-girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area at that time? She’s the voice of reason. I mean, go figure. It was really cute.”

Brady said it was a combination of sea legs and maybe tequila that required backup quarterback Ryan Griffin to steady him when he got off the boat.

“It was definitely a moment of celebration,” Brady said. “I’m happy I’m on land at that point. I’m absolutely happy I’m being surrounded by my fellow quarterback, Griff. He was at the right place at the right time. Who can have a friend better than that making sure I was so comfortable walking off the boat like that?”