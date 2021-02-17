Brad Biggs: Sean Desai, the ‘mad scientist’ of Bears defense, has a Ph.D. in education — and he knows how to communicate a lesson

CHICAGO — When former Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara congratulated Sean Desai after his promotion to defensive coordinator last month, both men had a good laugh.

Desai’s big break came 11 months and one day after the Bears cut Amukamara last February. On his way out, Amukamara sent a text message to Desai, a Bears quality control assistant for six seasons before serving as the safeties coach the last two years.

“I said, ‘You’re probably one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever been around. I can’t wait to see you become a DC or a head coach sometime,’ ” Amukamara recalled. “And then less than a year later, boom!

“We were laughing about that text because it was literally less than a year ago when I sent that. I’m happy for him.”

Desai, 37, met with media during a Zoom call Monday, a little more than three weeks after his promotion to replace the retired Chuck Pagano. His familiarity with co-workers and players as the longest-tenured coach at Halas Hall came across. He’s relatable, he has a knack for clear communication with a Ph.D. in educational administration and he has proved to be indispensable, as evidenced by his longevity under three head coaches in a job that often experiences swift turnover.

Amukamara credits Desai for the first pick-six of his career, when he sealed a Week 2 victory in 2018 over the Seattle Seahawks with a 49-yard interception return.

Desai was working with the defensive backs under secondary coach Ed Donatell at the time. He would compile tip sheets that were distributed to players the day before a game as part of final preparations. Taking into account down, distance, personnel and formation, Desai identified a few of the opponent’s tendencies each week for the players to keep in mind.

“The tip was, ‘When it’s empty and running back is at No. 1, it’s hitch all day, so go get it,’ ” Amukamara said.

The Bears were leading by a touchdown with less than six minutes to play when Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny came out of the backfield and lined up wide at No. 1. Click. There was an instant recall as Amukamara lined up about 8 yards off in man coverage.

“My type of play is to never be that aggressive,” Amukamara said. “Never to jump stuff. It’s just keep things front of me. When I was coached to go get it — just hit your pitch — I just went. Sean gets that from hours and hours of film study before he says, ‘Hey, get ready for this.’ ”

Amukamara immediately drove downhill and was going full speed when Russell Wilson’s pass arrived to Penny, who pulled up on a hitch route. There was a clear path down the sideline.

Long before that play, Desai had passed the test with players by proving he could help them.

“As a coach, No. 1, you have to earn players’ trust and respect,” Amukamara said. “If a player doesn’t trust you or respect you, he’s not listening to you, and if he’s not listening to you, you don’t have an open line of communication to coach him. You need to be able to communicate, deliver the message, message received.

“With Sean, it was there. You can tell he cares for you and what he was saying was good stuff. It made sense and it worked. You can tell he’s also kind of like a mad scientist — not geeky, but you can tell his mind is always working with numbers and percentages and with X’s and O’s. He truly knows what he’s talking about, so guys respected him.”

Desai was more than prepared when the Bears first interviewed him for a quality control position at the Senior Bowl in 2013. He came in with a resume that included college stops at Boston College, Miami and Temple, an interview book and a tie. Defensive coordinator Mel Tucker told him to relax and take his tie off.

“Sean was very thorough and he was very passionate about the game and teaching,” said Tucker, now the head coach at Michigan State. “He just seemed like an energetic, hungry guy that was really, really smart. He was aggressive about wanting to learn and just do whatever he could, and he did a great job.

“He was never afraid to voice his opinion even as a quality control guy. He was always working ahead and knew the opponents. All of our breakdowns were impeccable. When he had the opportunity on the field to work with players, he worked really hard and was very detailed in his teaching and taught with a sense of urgency. He had really high standards for himself and the players. I have always been impressed with him.”

The Bears struggled defensively in Desai’s first two seasons with an aging roster trying to keep Lovie Smith’s former system intact, but the young quality control coach was so impressive that he didn’t get swept out when John Fox was hired to replace Marc Trestman in 2015. His acumen stood out quickly to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who had him help out linebackers coach Glenn Pires. Later, Desai transitioned to work with Donatell, giving him a better understanding of the scheme as a whole.

Matt Nagy’s hope is that Desai can restore the defense to the heights it experienced under Fangio. The Bears didn’t have as much success attacking offenses the last two years, something they did routinely under Fangio.

The signature moment in Fangio’s tenure might have been the late-season throttling the Bears put on the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. The Bears leaned on Cover-4 coverage in the secondary and had safeties driving downhill to cut off crossing routes and in-breakers, taking away Jared Goff’s primary reads and moving him off his spot. They used six-man fronts to limit outside zone. It worked so well, Bill Belichick borrowed the game plan for the New England Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The Bears aren’t the only team hoping to play a Fangio-inspired system. Former Bears outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley used one season as the Rams defensive coordinator as a launching pad to become head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Green Bay Packers recently hired Joe Barry as their defensive coordinator after he worked under Staley last season.

Fangio said Staley and Desai are similar in terms of their thirst for knowledge and their aptitude for adjusting to evolving offensive trends. The ultimate testament to Fangio’s affinity for Desai is he tried to hire him away when he became head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2019, a move the Bears blocked.

“The ‘why’ of why I think the defense is popular is I think we’ve got answers,” Desai said. “It emphasizes player productivity and really emphasizes a team defense. We’re not looking for one guy to win all the time. We’re going to have opportunities for a lot of guys to win in different situations, and I think that’s a valuable thing.

“We can put pressure on a quarterback and opposing offenses in different ways. And we’re going to do that. Pressure doesn’t mean five-, six-, seven-man rushes. It means mental pressure, it means physical pressure, and I think the defense allows us to do that. So that’s a reason of why it’s ‘hot,’ and let’s not forget now, the defense has withstood the test of time.

“It might be hot now, and that could just be guys like you guys are catching on to it, but the defense was good in San Francisco when (Fangio) was doing it then. It was good for the New Orleans Saints when he was the outside linebackers coach back then. So that part of it, it’s proven through the test of time and it’s adjusted and it’s been adaptable through all different kinds of offense.”

Now Desai has to prove he can stand in front of the room and command the entire defense while also being a master tactician on game days. His background in education is interesting because it reaches the core of what coaching is — teaching.

Just like he did with those tip sheets.