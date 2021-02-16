Vincent Jackson’s foundation asks that mourners donate to help military families

TAMPA, Fla. — Vincent Jackson is best known as a terrific football player for the Bucs and Chargers who was named to three Pro Bowls. But his biggest legacy may be the lives he changed with his commitment to helping military families, the focus of his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation.

That foundation will continue even without its creator.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Jackson, who was found in a Brandon hotel room Monday morning. He was 38.

Funeral arrangements have not been released, but it was requested Tuesday that in lieu of flowers, anyone wanting to honor Jackson donate to his foundation.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out expressing their condolences,” the Jackson In Action 83 Foundation said in a release. “We have received numerous requests from people who supported Vincent wanting to express their sympathies. While there is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled, we take solace in knowing that Vincent positively impacted so many lives. His legacy will continue through the work of the Jackson In Action 83 Foundation and our support of military children and families.

“A military child himself, Vincent took great pride in the foundation’s work and we know he would not only want it to continue but to grow. ... Your support will allow Vincent’s commitment to military families to continue in a meaningful way, which truly honors the life that meant so much to so many.”