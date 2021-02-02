Fire those cannons? Only for Bucs introductions (unless they win).

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs are the first team to play a Super Bowl in their own stadium, but they won’t have all the comforts of home.

The NFL said the cannons on the pirate ship in the north end zone will fire only for introductions during Sunday’s Super Bowl 55 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That is, unless the Bucs win the game, at which point they will be ‘fired long and loud,” according to NFL spokesman Michael Signora.

As part of the Bucs’ typical game day program, the cannons are fired during introductions, whenever the offense enters the red zone inside the opponents’ 20-yard line, and after every score.

The Bucs are the home team, which means they will be in their familiar locker room and got their choice of uniform — white jersey and pewter pants.

However, the cannon fodder about cannon fire was resolved Tuesday with a statement from the league.

“The Super Bowl is a neutral site game, and each year we equitably incorporate elements unique to home games of both participating clubs,” Signora said in a statement. “As a result, the cannons will not fire in the same fashion as at a traditional Buccaneers home game. Cannon fire will be heard when the Buccaneers are introduced and should they win, the cannons will fire loud and long at Raymond James Stadium and throughout Tampa Bay.”

The Bucs said they understand the NFL’s big gun laws.

“The firing of the cannons after big plays is a tradition that defines what it means to be a Buccaneer fan and serves as a signature element of our home game experience at Raymond James Stadium’’ the Bucs said in a statement. “However, we also acknowledge and understand the NFL’s position with regards to maintaining the integrity of the neutral site atmosphere for Super Bowl LV. While the cannons may not fire under typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league guidelines.’'

No word about the Tomahawk Chop.