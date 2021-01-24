Photos: See the action from Kansas City Chiefs playoff game with the Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up Sunday, January 24, 2021, before the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Chiefs have a shot to return to the Super Bowl for the second year in the row by defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. Our photographers are there to capture the action. Come back for updates.

While warming up before the AFC Championship game Sunday at Arrowhead, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a keen interest in the NFC Championship game, which was being broadcast on the scoreboard. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs fans express their plans to follow their team to the Super Bowl Sunday, January 24, 2021, before the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs fans had a variety of ways to stay warm Sunday, January 24, 2021, during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the field for warmups Sunday, January 24, 2021, before the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones gets fired up Sunday, January 24, 2021, before the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up for the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson dance to the pregame music Sunday, January 24, 2021, before the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on the field Sunday, January 24, 2021, before the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The NFL championship logo can be seen on the field for the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday Jan. 24, 2021. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Johnny B. Perkovich of Cedar Lake, Indiana, showed his support for Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu Sunday, January 24, 2021, before the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Socially distanced Kansas City Chiefs fans waited for the action to start Sunday, January 24, 2021, before the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com