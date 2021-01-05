Omar Kelly: Blowout loss to Bills clarifies Dolphins’ offseason to-do list

This is what comes with the burden of pressure, and expectations.

An elite NFL team beat a surprising up-and-comer by 30 points.

It was Miami’s first blowout loss under coach Brian Flores since Week 3 of the 2019 season, a humbling one for a blossoming franchise.

There’s no shame in Miami’s 56-26 loss to the Buffalo Bills, which contributed to the Dolphins missing the playoffs this season after the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts delivered wins Sunday that sealed each team’s AFC wild-card spot.

But Sunday’s game shows just how much work the Dolphins brass must do to improve their still developing team, especially on offense, because Sunday’s beatdown showed that the Bills and the Dolphins are in the same division, but in different leagues.

The Bills, the AFC East champions, seem to be positioned to contend for the Super Bowl title while the Dolphins (10-6) need to use this offseason to take the next step forward in this franchise’s rebuilding process by adding more playmakers.

And this offseason, improving the offense needs to be the direction where that step is headed in.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for a season-high 361 yards Sunday, needs to learn how to read NFL defenses faster.

His three interceptions and struggles converting third downs (3-of-14) shows that when defense coordinators caught up to the rookie’s game he struggled.

His development is a major area of concern. But Tagovailoa’s performance isn’t the only thing that needs to improve.

The Dolphins, who finished the season with 41 sacks, which is their most since 2013, are missing a dynamic pass rusher who can beat his blocker one-on-one and chase down the quarterback.

Emmanuel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy are all scheme fits for this hybrid defense, but don’t mistake them for pass-rushing threats.

Plenty of their sacks were a byproduct of free rushes caused by blitzing and coverage sacks.

Miami’s top-ranked defense would benefit from better pass rushing, and the addition of an instinctive linebacker like LaVonte David, a free agent this offseason and a player who can diagnose plays before they happen.

Those are important ingredients this already impressive defense is missing.

But the biggest missing ingredient the Dolphins need to add are playmakers on offense.

A tailback who can complement Myles Gaskin, who contributed 77 total yards and scored one touchdown against the Bills, would benefit Miami’s stagnant run game, which finished the season averaging 105.5 rushing yards per game and 3.94 per carry.

A running game is a young quarterback’s best friend.

But the Dolphins also need to get Tagovailoa a pair of receivers who can catch slant passes and take it the distance. This season Miami was forced to lean on journeymen and gimmick receivers far too much because of injuries and inexperience.

The only offensive playmakers I’d be committed to as foundational pieces moving forward is Gaskin, tight end Mike Gesicki and Lynn Bowden Jr.

Everyone else should be on unstable footing because of durability concerns (DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant), lack of production (Matt Breida and Preston Williams), and limited upside (Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins).

Just like last offseason was about giving Flores’ defense the players he needs for his hybrid scheme to succeed, this offseason needs to be about providing Chan Gailey the playmakers Miami needs to inject fear into the opposition like the Buffalo Bills do.

The Bills have a scatback (Devin Singletary) and a power back (Zach Moss). They have a pass-catching tight end (Dawson Knox) and a blocking tight end (Lee Smith).

They have a playmaking receiver (Stefon Diggs), a speedster (John Brown) and a dynamic slot weapon (Cole Beasley). And they also possess a physical offensive line that usually wins the battle in the trenches, setting the tone for the game.

Buffalo built its offense to be powerful, fluid and efficient, and that’s what the Dolphins must do moving forward if they don’t want to keep looking up to the Bills in the standings for the next decade.

Sunday’s loss shouldn’t just be heartbreaking to the disappointed Dolphins. It needs to be fuel for the future, and a blueprint for what needs to get done.