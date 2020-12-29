Fantasy football Week 17: Add and drop (championship edition)

Each week I'll list the best widely available free agents for fantasy football — I define "widely available" as being owned in around half of all ESPN or Yahoo leagues — and some guys who are probably better off in the free agent pool than collecting dust on your roster.

Here are my best bets off the waiver wire for Week 17:

ADD

RB Darrel Williams, Chiefs (ESPN: 2%; Yahoo: 3%): Kansas City has already secured the top seed in the AFC, which means Williams should see an expanded workload this week. He already out-touched (14-to-8) and out-gained (73-to-39) Le'Veon Bell in Week 16 against Atlanta.

QB Kirk Cousins, Vikings (ESPN: 35%; Yahoo: 56%): Cousins has tossed at least three touchdowns in six of the last 10 games and has a career-high 32 touchdown passes this season. He has 12 touchdown passes against only one interception in five games against Detroit, this weekend's opponent, as the Minnesota quarterback (all wins).

RB AJ Dillon, Packers (ESPN: 4%; Yahoo: 8%): We finally caught a glimpse of Dillon's immense potential with an impressive 21 carries, 124 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee on Sunday night. He'll have flex value in deeper standard formats if Jamaal Williams remains sidelined with a quad injury. He could also see some extra run if the matchup with Chicago gets out of hand early and Aaron Jones gets some rest.

WR Michael Gallup, Cowboys (ESPN: 44%; Yahoo: 44%): Gallup has 24 receptions (37 targets), 297 yards and four touchdowns in the last five games after disappointing for most of the fantasy season (it mostly wasn't his fault). He had 73 yards on four receptions in an earlier matchup with the Giants this season.

TE Irv Smith Jr., Vikings (ESPN: 6%; Yahoo: 15%): Smith has 17 receptions (23 targets), 186 yards and five touchdowns in his last five games — two of those touchdowns were against Detroit.

BONUS: RB Gus Edwards, Ravens (ESPN: 24%; Yahoo: 40%): Edwards is a certified flex option in most standard formats with at least 73 total yards or a touchdown in nine of the last 10 games. He has RB2 upside if J.K. Dobbins is sidelined or limited with his chest injury.

BONUS: WR Zach Pascal, Colts (ESPN: 2%; Yahoo: 5%): Pascal has produced eight receptions (12 targets), 143 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games with a matchup against a very weak Jacksonville pass defense in a must-win game. Michael Pittman Jr. is also in the NFL's concussion protocol.

BONUS: WR Mecole Hardman, Chiefs (ESPN: 24%; Yahoo: 28%): I imagine Tyreek Hill will see some rest after he's dealt with a hamstring issue recently. Hardman and Demarcus Robinson (ESPN: 2%; Yahoo: 1%) will both have WR3/flex upside.

BONUS: D/ST Cardinals (ESPN: 36%; Yahoo: 43%): The Rams will likely be starting ... (checks notes) ... John Wolford at quarterback. Arizona has 24 sacks over its last six games, against quarterbacks who had actually played a down in the NFL before.

BONUS: D/ST Vikings (ESPN: 34%; Yahoo: 40%): Mike Zimmer called them the worst defense he's ever coached, which has to sting, and provide motivation against an opponent who could be without its quarterback. Matthew Stafford is currently dealing with injuries to his ribs, right thumb and ankle.

DROP

RB James Robinson, Jaguars: It's looking like an ankle injury could keep Robinson out for a second straight week. If so, we should appreciated the 1,414 total yards, 10 total touchdowns and 49 receptions he contributed during his rookie season.

WR Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers: The dynamic rookie receiver suffered San Francisco's millionth high-ankle sprain (balloon drop!) this season and will miss the finale against Seattle.

QB Jared Goff, Rams: Goff broke his right thumb against Seattle on Sunday and will miss the finale against Arizona.

WR Tyler Boyd, Bengals: Boyd remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and there's really no reason to risk his health further this week.

RB Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams: Henderson suffered a high-ankle sprain during the second half of a loss at Seattle and will be placed on injured reserve.