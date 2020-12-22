Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Football

Bucs practice-squad quarterback Josh Rosen headed to 49ers

JOEY KNIGHT Tampa Bay Times

TAMPA, Fla — Prominent Bucs practice-squad quarterback Josh Rosen has been signed to the 49ers’ active roster, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported Tuesday afternoon.

Rosen is expected to back up C.J. Beathard for San Francisco, which has been decimated at the position by injuries to Nick Mullens and Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 10th overall pick (by the Cardinals) out of UCLA in the 2018 draft, Rosen was signed to the Bucs’ practice squad on Sept. 8 and has spent the past three months working daily alongside Tom Brady. He was spotted at Tampa Bay’s walkthrough practice Tuesday.

San Francisco will be Rosen’s fourth organization in less than three years. He was traded to the Dolphins in April 2019 after Arizona drafted Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, then became expendable again when the Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa in April.

  Comments  

Football

Mike Preston: No NFL team wants to shuffle off to Buffalo for the playoffs

Football

49ers QB chaos: Garoppolo will practice, but Beathard to start with Mullens facing surgery

Football

Fantasy football Week 16: Add and drop (championship edition)

Football

Brad Biggs’ Week 16 NFL rankings

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service