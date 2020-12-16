Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence hints about NFL decision, what he’ll do if Jets have top pick

The New York Jets are in position to finish the season with the NFL's worst record and the top pick in next year's draft. But the Jets are so bad that many have wondered if the projected top pick, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, would try to avoid playing for them.

He could stay in school for one more year, or try to force a trade by saying he won't play for the Jets.

But when Lawrence talked about his future on Wednesday, appearing on "The Dan Patrick Show," he didn't sound like a man looking to avoid a challenge, or the Jets when he was asked directly what it would be like to play for them.

"I know some of the stuff I say sounds cliche," Lawrence said. "But just to have the opportunity to go somewhere, help someone rebuild if that's what it is or whatever, and just win. That's something I love doing. I think that's what I'm best at, is winning.

"Regardless of stats, whatever it is, that's what I love. Just to have that chance, obviously some places it'll be more of a challenge than others, but I think I'm up for it."

Lawrence said earlier this year that he was planning on this being his final season at Clemson. But he has left the door open just in case. He doesn't have to declare for the draft until sometime after the college season, likely in mid-January.

It was always unlikely that Lawrence would stay in college. He's essentially a lock to be picked No. 1 overall, and get a contract with $40 million in guarantees that comes with that pick. And while Lawrence hasn't made a final decision, he made it clear which he's strongly leaning when asked directly if this was his final year at Clemson.

"I mean, it's likely," Lawrence said. "I don't want to completely shut any door, but ..."

The Jets are heavy favorites to land the pick after starting 0-13. But with Jacksonville at 1-12 — and likely to win a tiebreaker if both teams fish with the same record — it's not a lock. One win could be enough to lose out on Lawrence.

But that doesn't seem likely, because the Jets are playing one of the toughest stretches of their schedule. Their next two games are against playoff contenders — at the Rams and home against the Browns — before they close out the season at New England.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Lawrence is obviously aware of the Jets' situation and the likelihood of him ending up in New York. And no one would blame him if he had concerns about the organization. The Jets drafted Sam Darnold No. 3 overall in 2018, praised his potential and pledged to build around him, and then failed to get him the coaching, blocking and weapons that he needed.

The Jets are in a better situation now under new general manager Joe Douglas. They have cap space, a large amount of draft capital, and will almost certainly be bringing in a new coach.

And while there still is a long way to go — before we find out if the Jets will be in position to pick No. 1 overall, and before Lawrence makes any final decision about playing future home games at MetLife Stadium. But his words Wednesday, when asked about the immense challenge of joining a bad team, should give Jets fans a reason to smile.

"I think I'm ready," Lawrence said. "I think just being here at Clemson, my journey has taught me a lot, I've grown up a lot the past few years and I'm really ready to take on whatever challenge it is and just have the opportunity."