Former Chiefs star Alex Smith throws first touchdown pass since horrific 2018 injury

Sure, Washington receiver Terry McLaurin did most of the work on this 68-yard touchdown reception, but only a cynic would not be happy for the guy who threw it: Alex Smith.

Smith entered Sunday’s game against the Giants after Washington’s Kyle Allen suffered a terrible ankle injury. In the fourth quarter, Smith threw the long scoring pass, his first since 2018.

It’s been well-documented what happened to Smith, but here’s a reminder: Two bones in his right leg were broken during a game against the Tennessee Titans. After surgery to repair the bones, a flesh-eating disease attacked his leg.

Smith had 17 surgeries in all, and doctors pondered whether to amputate his leg at one point.

After being released from the hospital, Smith faced an arduous recovery just to walk again. But he did that, then worked hard to get in football shape. At many points long the journey, Smith couldn’t have been blamed for quitting.

Sports Plus newsletter Follow coverage of Boise State sports, Treasure Valley high schools and more — in your inbox daily. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Instead, he made an inspiring return to the NFL and capped it with his 194th career touchdown pass on Sunday.

Washington lost 23-20, but this was the best highlight from the game:

Terry McLaurin breaks free for 68 yards!



Alex Smith's first touchdown pass since his return!



: #NYGvsWAS on FOX

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/MXkgo0fhcN pic.twitter.com/OA2TrZJarP — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER