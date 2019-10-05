Rich Campbell: Khalil Mack trade made Bears instant contenders, and Raider Nation is still grappling with the loss

The silver-and-black flag hangs above the entrance, motionless in the steady afternoon rain. Chicago Raider Nation has marked its territory in Lakeview at Schoolyard Tavern & Grill on Southport Avenue in Chicago. It's a September Sunday, and Soundgarden's "Fell on Black Days" is blaring out onto the sidewalk. The party must be inside.

Joe Donahue is here to cheer his Raiders and commiserate with fans who share his faith that soon days won't be so black for the storied, colorful, nomadic franchise. Today is not that day, though. They're losing to the Vikings by two touchdowns at halftime.

Donahue, the group's leader, is wearing a Raiders T-shirt with No. 21 on the back and "BRANCH" above it. Cliff Branch was a three-time All-Pro receiver in the 1970s, one of many icons from the Raiders' glory days.

In fact, look around the bar, in the crowded front and back rooms, and it's full of Raiders jerseys celebrating greats of yesteryear.

Fred Biletnikoff, No. 25. Howie Long, No. 75. Bo Jackson, No. 34. Lyle Alzado, No. 77. Charles Woodson, No. 24. Nnamdi Asomugha, No. 21.

None of the three dozen fans here, however, is wearing No. 52.

Khalil Mack was a beast for the Raiders for four seasons beginning in 2014 as the No. 5 pick in the draft. He led them to their only winning season since 2002. By any objective standard, he's on track for the Hall of Fame.

But last year he held out, orchestrated a trade to the Bears and microwaved Chicago's rebuilding plan without looking back.

In Chicago's annex of the Black Hole, a Mack jersey simply doesn't belong.

"I've got one," Donahue says. "We've all got them. But you know what guys did? They took the M-A and put an F-U."

Hey, no one has ever mistaken Raiders fans for Boy Scouts.

But Donahue insists he and his crew have moved on, and he clarifies any anger isn't directed only at Mack. From all angles on the Raiders' side, it was just a lousy situation, one that is open to re-examination this week from Chicago to the Bay Area as the Raiders and Bears play Sunday in London.

For the Bears, Mack has been worth every draft pick and every cent through 13 months. They traded a package of picks, including two first-rounders, then signed him to the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history: six years, $141 million with $90 million guaranteed.

In return, the 28-year-old has been an All-Pro catalyst for one of the league's best defenses and a reliable force in the Bears' sudden jump to championship contention.

For the Raiders and coach Jon Gruden, meanwhile, their haul of picks hasn't come close to matching that payoff. Gruden tossed aside the sour topic during a teleconference with Chicago media Wednesday with the same force as Mack against a left tackle.

"We wanted to sign Mack, OK?" he said. "We didn't want to trade him. I wish him the best. I'm not rehashing all the drama. We wanted to have him. We couldn't make it happen. We were able to get a couple draft picks ... and we were able to sign some players in free agency, and we're going to continue to build our team."

It's no wonder Gruden is chafed. Since the trade, Mack has 17 sacks and 10 forced fumbles. The Raiders have 18 and eight – as a team.

"Mack did everything a player can do short of going to Gruden's home and burning down his garage," Ray Ratto, a longtime Bay Area sports columnist, told the Tribune.

And that's just it. While the Bears and their fans continue to celebrate Mack, pinching themselves every game day, Gruden is central to the Raiders' side of the postmortem.

The star coach returned to the franchise last year with full control of the roster after nine years on ESPN's "Monday Night Football." He was touted as a savior for the Raiders, both for their lame-duck seasons in Oakland and their future in Las Vegas.

Degrees of faith in Gruden vary in Raider Nation. And for Donahue and other fans in Chicago, there's an additional fight against the erosive proximity to Mack's dominance.

"When we found out he got traded, we were like, 'Are you friggin' kidding me?' This is unbelievable!" Donahue, 56, says. "But in Gruden I trust. You've got to believe in the process."

Donahue learned of the trade while in the basement of his Wrigleyville home. The retired Navy senior chief petty officer was preparing to go for a run on Saturday morning, Sept. 1. When his social media accounts started going haywire, he shared the football world's shock. But it was compounded by the disappointment of his favorite team losing its best player.

Todd Smith's experience was similar. Chicago Raider Nation's resident DJ grew up in La Grange, so his contacts list has as many Bears fans as Raiders fans.

"My phone started blowing up with Raider friends and Bears friends who wanted to give me (grief)," he said. "I wasn't happy with it, like, aw, crap. But then I heard what we got for him. Unfortunately, it's going to take a few years to see the payoff of those picks. The Bears get to see right away, and we have to wait."

Donahue's and Smith's love of the Raiders fuels their support of Gruden and his alternative to re-signing Mack. Elsewhere, though, the evaluation is not as kind to the coach.

Ratto believes Gruden screwed it up from both the coach's chair and his perch as head of personnel.

"He could have made it work with Mack, and he waited too long to decide he couldn't. He failed to pick a lane," said Ratto, who co-hosts an afternoon drive-time show on KGMZ-FM 95.7 in the Bay Area.

"His truest believers say, 'Well, at least they got draft capital out of it.' I think, slowly but surely, people are coming to the conclusion that draft choices are only good if they're good players that you draft, and the Raiders do not have a great history of that."

Mack's exit began when he refused to play in 2018 on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He did not report to Raiders spring practices or training camp. Mack didn't call Gruden, and Gruden didn't call Mack. Radio silence for the entire saga.

Why the Raiders wouldn't meet Mack's asking price remains a matter of debate, albeit a moot point.

The Raiders might not have had the cash to pay him. In June 2017, they extended quarterback Derek Carr, Mack's draft classmate and close friend, with a five-year, $125 million contract. In early 2018, they signed Gruden to a 10-year, $100 million deal.

Gruden also acknowledged the salary-cap barbed wire inherent in paying two players more than $20 million per year, a math problem the Bears don't face because quarterback Mitch Trubisky is on his slotted rookie contract.

Ratto's point, however, is that those obstacles didn't suddenly surface eight days before the 2018 season. GM Gruden needed to detach from Coach Gruden's consternation about Mack missing team functions, Ratto said. Call his best player and find a solution. And GM Gruden should have put Mack on the trade market weeks, if not months, earlier to spark more lucrative bidding.

"Gruden chose to be intransigent at the wrong time for the wrong reason," Ratto said. "As a result, he gives up a potentially generational defensive player. You just don't let that just float off into the ozone without making every effort, and I don't think they made much of an effort at all."

Lincoln Kennedy acknowledges Gruden's legacy is at stake here. The former Raiders offensive tackle (1996-2003) and current analyst on their radio broadcasts believes the trade was "smart" and "necessary," given Mack's price tag. And it must be viewed as a big piece to a larger puzzle.

The Raiders used the Bears' 2019 first-round pick to draft Alabama running back Josh Jacobs. He's ninth in the NFL in rushing with 307 yards, a franchise record for a rookie's first four games. And there's more.

Last season they also traded receiver Amari Cooper to the Cowboys for a first-round pick, giving them three in 2019 and two next year. Cooper, now 25, made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with the Raiders.

By trading Mack and Cooper instead of paying them, Gruden freed money to sign veterans and fill roster holes. Of course, those holes were exacerbated by dealing two stars.

Gruden traded for Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown. But Brown cloaked himself in preseason drama. He held out and clashed with management. The Raiders released him, leaving them with no star receivers instead of either one they had under contract.

"If you draft well, you've got to figure out who you want to pay and who you're going to have to let go," said Kennedy, who also co-hosts a nationally syndicated show on Fox Sports Radio on Saturday mornings from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Central.

"Sometimes that's a good problem to have. However, it does not translate when you want to win championships and you haven't done it yet."

Gruden, though, is convinced the nucleus for a turnaround is growing. After diverting the topic of Wednesday's conversation from Mack, he gushed about Jacobs and seven other rookies.

"We're ecstatic," he said. "We've got more rookies playing than I think I ever have as a coach, and I'm proud of the direction we're heading."

The debacle with Brown rankles Donahue and Smith more than the Mack trade. It's fresher, and the Raiders gave up two mid-round draft picks for a big fat nothing.

Smith had purchased Brown's No. 84 Raiders jersey to offer as a raffle prize at a Chicago Raider Nation game-watch party.

"We might have a burning ceremony out on the patio," Smith says. "We'll see."

That would heat up a gathering that's lively as is.

Smith, a 46-year-old video tech, takes special care of the playlist, transporting fans to the Black Hole. It's a mix of West Coast hip-hop and various rock genres. From N.W.A. to Slayer.

As the Vikings dismantle the Raiders, selections include "Whatz Next" by 2Pac and "Ain't Nothing Like Pimpin' " by Too $hort.

Not that music is a panacea for bad football. When the Vikings up their lead to 28-7, one fan swirls a french fry in his ketchup with no intent to eat it. Another takes off his Raiders hat and runs his hand through his hair with an exasperated look.

"I know this is going to be another bad year," Donahue says in his Boston accent. "But going into Vegas next year, that's when they're going to be ready to roll."

That's the view through silver-and-black lenses, at least. In the meantime, there's Sunday's reckoning with Mack.

"There are feelings you suppress," Mack said Tuesday. "But also, it's no big deal to me, man. I'm here. I love the Bears, and I'm going to try to get this win.

"You could say I'm suppressing the emotional side of it. But the other side is to go out and make them pay for it."

Smith expects Schoolyard Tavern to be packed for the game. Some of his Bears fan friends are planning to join him. Even better, Smith is leaning toward pulling his No. 52 Raiders jersey from the back of his closet. It's that special an occasion.

Donahue has bragging rights at stake at his sales job at Midtown Toyota. One of his managers is one of the biggest Bears fans he knows.

In their back-and-forth needling, Donahue regards the Bears' side of the Mack trade like the Cubs trading for Aroldis Chapman in 2016 or the Blackhawks signing Marian Hossa in 2009. The final ruling on megasized transactions depends on championships.

"He'll just say, 'Mack! Mack! Mack!' " Donahue says. "I just say, 'Unless you win the Super Bowl, it ain't worth nothing.' "

Out in the Bay Area, Ratto will tune in at 10 a.m. for kickoff. Las Vegas, not Oakland, will have the front-row seat to see Gruden's plan play out, but Mack, at least, is the rare defensive player Ratto considers worth tuning in to see.

"I will wake up to watch it, but I will not be riveted by it," Ratto said. "Because it's sort of like the highway patrol cleaning up the wreckage. The crash has already happened. And the cleanup is never as sexy as the actual collision."