Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) runs onto the field during the opening ceremonies of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) AP

Former Washington State QB and current Jacksonville Jaguars starting QB Gardner Minshew looks like “Uncle Rico” from the cult classic movie “Napoleon Dynamite”.

Well, “father met son” or “long lost brothers” reunited. The QB met actor Jon Gries who is most known for the iconic role and the two got a picture together.

Now let’s see who can throw a football over those mountains.