Mike Bianchi: Step aside, Colin Kaepernick, Anquan Boldin should be face of NFL’s social justice movement

Colin Kaepernick may be the polarizing face of the sporting world's social justice movement, but Anquan Boldin is the galvanizing voice.

While Kaepernick got everybody's attention by kneeling in protest, Boldin is gaining everybody's respect by working in communities.

"I was all for the protests," says former Orlando Magic coach Stan Van Gundy, "but the protests don't go far enough. Identifying the problem is easy, but it's a lot harder to come up with solutions. That's what Anquan and the Players Coalition are trying to do. They are doing really, really important work where it matters – in our local communities."

Van Gundy was a moderator earlier this week for a town-hall meeting in inner-city Orlando to discuss a massive problem in this country – the gaping chasm of distrust and disconnect between police and people of color. It was sponsored by the Players Coalition, co-founded by Boldin – the ex-Florida State star wide receiver, Super Bowl champion and former NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

If anybody understands the issue of police brutality Kaepernick brought into the national consciousness by silently kneeling down, it is Boldin, who is diligently standing up.

You see, Anquan Boldin's cousin, Corey Jones, a drummer with dreadlocks, was shot and killed four years ago by a plainclothes police officer late one night while returning from a gig. Jones was waiting by his disabled car on a highway exit ramp in Palm Beach Gardens when the officer, Nouman Raja, pulled up. Moments after Raja arrived, he fired six shots at Jones and hit him three times.

Raja lied to investigators and told them he had identified himself as a police officer and shot Jones in self-defense. However, an audio recording of the shooting disproved both assertions, and Raja was convicted – albeit 3 1/2 years later.

"It hit me hard, really hard," Boldin says now. "Once we finally got the verdict, the thing that really shocked me is when I found out that (Raja) was the first officer convicted of an on-duty shooting in the last 30 years. Although my family got justice, my heart went out to all those families who not only didn't get justice but never even got their day in court."

Boldin rightfully could be filled with bitterness and hostility toward police, but he has chosen a more righteous route – a route of civil discourse and discussion. He doesn't wear socks with pictures of pigs dressed as policemen, as Kaepernick once did. He actually tells emotional stories of when policemen in his hometown of Pahokee were his mentors and coached him in youth-league sports.

Boldin, 38, is a former teammate of Kaepernick's and says he appreciates all Kaepernick did to bring awareness to the issue of policemen shooting unarmed black men. The year before Kaepernick took a knee was the year when Boldin's cousin was killed. And even though Boldin talked about the injustice of his cousin's death to anybody who would listen, he felt his words "were falling on deaf ears."

"I really appreciate the stance Kap took," Boldin says of Kaepernick. "I thought it was necessary. Him taking a knee gave everybody a voice and brought attention to the issues."

It also brought contentiousness and ugliness from both sides. Fair or unfair, Kaepernick has become a divisive figure who has alienated many football fans and NFL owners. Personally, I prefer Boldin's way of trying to attain social justice. He and his Players Coalition co-founder, Philadelphia Eagles safety and community pillar Malcolm Jenkins, are doing it by bringing people together instead of tearing them apart.

Boldin, unlike many Kaepernick supporters, doesn't perceive hip-hop mogul Jay-Z as a sellout for partnering with the NFL; he considers Jay-Z as a boon and benefit to the cause.

"If Jay-Z wins," Boldin says, "we all win."

And Boldin doesn't paint NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as the villainous enemy. He describes Goodell as an understanding advocate in the fight for racial equality.

"I know it's not popular (to speak highly of Goodell), but he has been willing to listen and help in any way he can," Boldin says. "He has put his neck on the line for a lot of the things we're doing. There were a lot of owners who didn't agree with his stance on supporting players on criminal justice reform, but he's taken the bullet and stood with us. He's the one who gave us the OK and gave us the funding to do what we're doing. And he's done more than just verbally support us. He's taken action. He's gone to bail hearings with us. He's gone to talk to senators and congressmen."

No, Boldin doesn't get his message out through Nike ads or Twitter posts; he actually ventures into communities and talks to the people and politicians about real issues that affect real people. He talks about getting out to vote and knowing the candidates you're voting for. He educates on issues such as criminal justice reform, equal education opportunities for low-income communities and establishing a greater trust between police and African Americans.

How refreshing it was earlier this week when Boldin and the Players Coalition held the town hall in Orlando that was attended by State Attorney Aramis Ayala, Orange County Sheriff John Mina as well as several candidates who are running for state attorney and sheriff.

Longtime NBA player Quentin Richardson attended, and the Magic sent a contingent led by community relations ambassador and former player Bo Outlaw. In his role as moderator, Van Gundy, the former NBA coach who always has been unafraid to speak out on important political issues, asked attending law enforcement officials and candidates pointed and tough questions. He asked about racist tweets sent out by police officers in Lake County and Noel Carter, the African-American man who is suing the Orlando Police Department after he was kicked, pepper-sprayed and stunned multiple times with a Taser during a 2015 arrest.

"I've never shied away from the tough conversations," Mina said. "Sometimes, there is mistrust between police and communities, and town-hall meetings like this are a great way for everybody to be heard."

Amen and hallelujah, sheriff.

Here's to being heard, but, more important, here's to learning how to listen.

"We need to have conversations, and we need to listen to what the other side has to say," Boldin tells us. "The unfortunate part is that people get stuck on one side or the other and argue about who's right and who's wrong when, really, all of us should be focusing on the work that needs to be done. I think everybody understands there's a distrust and disconnect between our police and our communities. We're trying to understand where that distrust comes from and how we can fix it."

It seems we spend so much time screaming at each other on the cable news channels and on social-media platforms that nobody listens anymore.

We spend so much energy arguing about Colin Kaepernick or Jay-Z or President Trump's tweets that we forget the real issues that should be civilly discussed.

So seldom, sadly, do we hear the true message and recognize the true heroes of the social justice movement.

Colin Kaepernick may be the face of it, but Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins are the heart and the soul.