Colts fans boo Andrew Luck at preseason game, rip him on Twitter
Cam Newton on Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck probably wanted to announce his retirement on Sunday, but the news broke during Indianapolis’ preseason game against the Bears.
Luck was at the game in Indianapolis and as he left the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, likely for the final time in his career, fans booed him.
Fans also unloaded on Luck on Twitter, saying the timing of his decision to retire came at the worst possible time for the franchise.
So, while the rest of the NFL was stunned by the news of Luck’s impending retirement, many Colts felt a different emotion: anger.
Here is Luck being booed at the end of the Colts preseason game:
Here is what upset Indy fans were saying on Twitter:
Many other fans expressed their disgust at those who booed Luck:
