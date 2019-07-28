Perfection achieved: Idaho pro football team caps undefeated season with a title.

The Idaho Horsemen celebrate winning the first American West Football Conference championship after defeating the Reno Express 40-20 Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Max Noll walked away from a full-time job, gave up a nonrefundable, $2,000 trip to play football in Cancun, Mexico, and moved across the state just for the opportunity to play professional football for the Idaho Horsemen.

Those sacrifices paid off Sunday as Idaho’s first-year arena football team capped an undefeated season with a 40-20 victory over the Reno Express in the league title game Sunday at the Ford Idaho Center.

The Coeur d’Alene High grad and offensive lineman wasted no time celebrating, carrying fans around the field, handing out stuffed animals to children and even breaking out the “Y” in the Village People’s “YMCA” while in his stance late in the game.

“I canceled that trip, didn’t get a dime back and came down here and went through the 105 degree heat doing two-a-day (practices),” Noll said. “But it’s just awesome. I’m living my dream. I can’t explain how awesome this is, especially winning a championship.”

The win pushed the Idaho Horsemen to 13-0 in the first-year American West Football Conference, a four-team arena league with teams in Reno, Tri-Cities, Wash., and Wenatchee Valley, Wash. Players earn $175 for wins, $150 for losses, but they are not compensated for the four practices a week the Horsemen hold, forcing nearly all of them to work other jobs.

Idaho Horsemen wide receiver Kevin Mattos leaps into a group of cheering fans while tossing up a touchdown football after scoring in the first half against the Reno Express. The Horsemen capped a perfect 13-0 undefeated season winning the American West Football Conference indoor football championship game 40-20 Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Noll, for example, works part time at the El Gallo Giro Mexican restaurant in Eagle with several teammates.

Idaho rolled through the league, winning games by an average of 22 points. They’d swept four games from Reno entering Sunday, but the Express kept the game deadlocked at 20 entering halftime.

Idaho ran away in the second half though as the defense pitched a shutout and quarterback Hayden Wright continued to dice the Express defense. Wright, a 2011 Nampa High grad, completed 16-of-23 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for two more scores to earn the championship game’s MVP honors.

Idaho Horsemen wide receiver Kevin Mattos stretches and hauls in a touchdown reception against the Reno Express Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the AWFC indoor football championship game at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Wright hadn’t lost a game in the past six years in the semi-pro Idaho Football Contact League. But he said an undefeated season with the Horsemen at the professional level meant even more.

“This is totally different,” Wright said. “... Everybody is here for a reason. It’s not just some afternoon-, I-play-football-type of deal. We all train, we all play and we all compete.”

Chris Reynolds, the team’s owner, general manager and coach, said his players heard all the doubters that told them the team would fold before finishing its first season. But instead of giving into those doubts and falling prey to the family and life commitments that could have led to a loss, he said they bonded together.

“The doubt of us even playing, they heard it. It was in their ear,” Reynolds said. “But they bounced off it. When they play, they usually play for each other.”