NFL suspends Seahawks’ Jarran Reed for 6 games stemming from 2017 assault investigation

Seahawks’ 10 1/2-sack man Jarran Reed practices for the first time since January Seahawks’ defensive tackle and 10 1/2-sack man Jarran Reed practices for the first time since January. He had sports-hernia surgery this spring. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seahawks’ defensive tackle and 10 1/2-sack man Jarran Reed practices for the first time since January. He had sports-hernia surgery this spring.

The NFL has suspended Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Seattle’s top pass-rushing interior defensive lineman will miss the first six games of the 2019 season, an NFL spokesman said Monday.

Statement from an NFL Spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/cJxIItQV9Y — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) July 22, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A Seahawks spokesperson issued a statement Monday that included this: “(We) have followed league and law enforcement protocol since the alleged incident in April of 2017.”

A league source with knowledge of the reason for the suspension confirmed the suspension stems from Bellevue Police investigating Reed for an alleged assault in April 2017 on an adult woman in a home in the Seattle suburb.

The league informed Reed on Friday that he had lost his appeal of the suspension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Reed will forfeit $394,153, six weekly game checks from his $1,116,768 base salary for the 2019 season.

This is the final year of his rookie contract he signed as Seattle’s second-round draft choice in 2016 out of Alabama.

The 26-year-old Reed had a breakout 2018 season. His 10 1/2 sacks were a eye-popping number for a defensive tackle inside in Seattle’s 4-3 defensive scheme. He had three sacks total in his first two NFL seasons with the Seahawks.

KING-5 television reported in May 2017 sources close to the Bellevue Police Department told the TV station officers responded to a complaint from a woman who said Reed had assaulted her on April 27, 2017, at 3 a.m. at a home in Bellevue.

Ultimately, Reed was not charged nor arrested in the domestic-violence case.

But NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has wide authority to suspend players for conduct outside of football, including for incidents that do not result in charges or arrests. Many players and others criticize Goodell and the league for their investigations and inconsistent enforcement of the personal conduct policy.

Last week, the league announced it was not going to suspend Kansas City Chiefs two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill under the personal conduct policy. Hill had been barred from all Chiefs team-related activities after audio surfaced in April on which he discusses injuries suffered by his son. Hill told his fiancee she should be “terrified” of him during an 11-minute discussion that took place in an airport in Dubai.

After a four-month investigation the NFL concluded Friday it could not find Hill violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Reed’s big 2018 had him in line for a rich contract extension beyond 2019. Then he had sports-hernia surgery relatively late in the offseason. On June 11 he practiced for the first time since the surgery, during the Seahawks’ veteran minicamp.

Now, this suspension that will keep him out for 38 percent of Seattle’s regular season.

Reed’s suspension further thins a shallow pass rush that is the Seahawks’ glaring weakness entering training camp, which begins Thursday. Ziggy Ansah, the 2015 Pro Bowl defensive end with Detroit that Seattle signed this offseason, remains sidelined indefinitely while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Ansah and Reed are the Seahawks’ only proven pass rushers who have had more than a half-dozen sacks in any NFL season.