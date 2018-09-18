Idaho native’s first kick return for the New Orleans Saints nearly turns into a TD

Pocatello native Taysom Hill took his latest assignment with the New Orleans Saints and ran with it — literally.
For the first time at any level in his career, Hill returned kicks in the Saints’ 21-18 victory Sunday over Cleveland.
After fielding three touchbacks, the Saints’ No. 3 quarterback finally got his chance to bring the ball out of the end zone with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter.
Hill caught the ball seven yards deep in the end zone and sprinted it back 47 yards along the right-side numbers to the Saints’ 40-yard line.
“I told the guys that whatever is there, I’m going to hit it hard, and that’s what I did,” Hill told The New Orleans Advocate. “A big hole opened up. Those guys did a great job. Zach Line had a great lead block, and we were close.”
Before a Browns defender got a hand on one of his back feet, it looked like the 6-foot-2, 221-pound Hill might take the kick return all the way to the house.
“He can run and he can run with a physical presence,” Saints coach Sean Payton said in a teleconference Monday morning. “So it’s a different type of returner.”
Hill’s big play on special teams comes a week after he took his first NFL regular-season snap behind center in Week 1. The graduate of Highland High handed off to running back Alvin Kamara on the read option for a touchdown.
Eagles’ Ajayi injures back
Former Boise State running back Jay Ajayi went to the locker room with a back injury in the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 27-21 loss Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ajayi did return for a third-quarter touchdown, but his status for Week 3 is uncertain.
The Eagles signed rookie running back Josh Adams from the practice squad on Tuesday.
Eagles veteran running back Darren Sproles missed all of Sunday’s game, and Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh told NJ.com that Adams was added to the roster as a precaution.
“We have to make sure we have enough guys at the position, and (Adams) is a promising young player,” Groh told NJ.com.
Comments