Man burns Nikes in protest of Kaepernick ad campaign

Tempers flared during a joint practice session between the Washington Redskins and New York Jets in Richmond, Virginia, on August 12. According to reports, a brawl broke out after a Jets player made delayed contact with Redskins’ Morgan Moses.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
