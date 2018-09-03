Tom Krasovic: Antonio Gates rejoins Chargers – and that’s a good thing

Antonio Gates has rejoined the Spanos Chargers, several months after the team divorced him.
I hope "Gatesy" squeezed extra dollars out of the Spanoses and Tom Telesco.
He was underpaid for years, partly because NFL labor pacts lumped all tight ends together for compensation purposes, even while Gates was out-performing a large number of receivers. Seeing the system was rigged, he encouraged his cousin Devin Funchess, a tight end at Michigan, to play receiver for the Carolina Panthers.
In San Diego, Gates classed up and steadied a franchise that was often out to lunch or prone to choking in big moments.
Now at 38 and three months, he's rejoining Team Spanos to try to blunt the season-ending injury to protege Hunter Henry, who like so many would-be successors to Gates has proved less durable than Gates.
Of course he can't run like a kid anymore, He shouldn't be asked to block or play as much as Henry did. Someone may have to squirt oil into the old man's joints.
As a situational performer, though, I like him to make a key catch or two and create space for teammates. Defenses won't enjoy seeing Gates on third down or near the end zone.
Go back 10 months to the games against the Chiefs, Jets and Raiders.
Gates and Philip Rivers still worked their magic.
He could be washed up, sure; it wouldn't be because he slacked off. He craves a ring. No doubt he sees that the AFC West is there for the taking, and that the AFC is inferior to the NFC. His teammates can do the heavy lifting.
The Spanoses should sign Gates to a personal services deal, too, so he can represent the team after he's done playing. He's sort of their Tony Gwynn – a Hall of Fame talent who has played for no other franchise.
Gates – unlike Gwynn – screwed up off the field. He ingested a banned substance a few years ago, costing him four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers. He did his time and came back to play well. He provided more than a dozen samples of blood and urine to the NFL drug cops, many of whom showed up on short notice.
Behind the scenes, Gates has helped out countless teammates including two current players who've evolved into stars, Melvin Ingram and Keenan Allen. He loves to play cards in the locker room, even with teammates who are on the roster bubble.
He's a future Hall of Famer who's one of the guys, yet he's also like a smart old uncle who talks sense to knuckleheads.
This team's main tight end, veteran newcomer Virgil Green, will punch up the blocking and catch a few passes. The rest of the group is generic, at best.
Wouldn't it be something, if Gates and Rivers made it to Atlanta in February for the Super Bowl and went against the Saints of Drew Brees, who was throwing passes to Gates before Rivers came to San Diego?
It wouldn't be any stranger than the Raiders trading their best player, Khalil Mack, one week before the season began.
