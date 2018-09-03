Fantasy Football 2018 preview: NFC West

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship. Here's your 2018 preview of the NFC West, the final division profile leading to draft season.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
2018 Fantasy MVP: David Johnson, RB
Remember all the expectations you had drafting Johnson with the top overall pick last season? His potential to gain over a thousand yards as a runner and receiver? He suffered a wrist dislocation to end his season and crush all of those high hopes. He didn't lose his legs. I wouldn't be mad at you if you take him as the top overall pick again.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Josh Rosen, QB
Death, taxes and Sam Bradford missing time due to an injury. These are all certain things in this life. I'd only target Rosen in a dynasty league, but he will have value at some point his rookie season, and there's enough weapons in this offense for him to have an impact as a waiver wire pick-up.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Ricky Seals-Jones, TE
The former top collegiate wide receiver prospect was impressive in a limited sample size at tight end last season (201 yards and three scores in only 133 snaps).
2018 Fantasy Bust: Larry Fitzgerald, WR
The future Hall of Famer isn't going to fall off a cliff, but I don't believe he's going to catch 100 balls or score double-digit touchdowns either, so value accordingly.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Todd Gurley, RB
There might be some slight regression with his 19 total touchdowns from a year ago – he's unlikely to catch six scores again – but everything else is repeatable, and there still might be room for growth. A scary thought.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: John Kelly, RB
It is imperative you draft Kelly if you're fortunate enough to land Gurley early in your draft. He's one of the few handcuffs I truly believe in this season.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Cooper Kupp, WR
You should target Kupp in the middle rounds (especially in PPR leagues), considering he's Goff's favorite red-zone target. He could double the five scores from his rookie season.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Jared Goff, QB
Goff may have peaked in his second season – and he was a borderline starter in fantasy.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Jimmy Garoppolo, QB
Simple math tells me Garoppolo's statistics from 2017 extrapolated over a full campaign produces 4,934 passing yards and 22 total touchdowns. If he can settle somewhere in between 4,000 and 4,500 passing yards with 25 to 30 total touchdowns, we're talking a top 10 fantasy quarterback.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Dante Pettis, WR
Pettis is a priority target in dynasty drafts and will likely be a waiver wire attraction for most of the season if all goes as planned for the Niners on offense – meaning no injuries to Pierre Garcon or Marquise Goodwin. His big-play potential could give him flex potential in deeper leagues from week-to-week.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Trent Taylor, WR
Taylor is a future PPR-machine. He was third among rookies in 2017 with 43 receptions and only had Garoppolo as his QB for five games. In those games, he was targeted six percent more, made 26 percent more receptions for 42 percent more yards and 50 percent more touchdowns.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Jerick McKinnon, RB
McKinnon sustained a season-ending knee injury in practice Saturday.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Russell Wilson, QB
Wilson has been a top-three quarterback in fantasy three of the last four seasons – without significant weapons or a reliable offensive line. His 16-game averages over that span: 3,925 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns against only nine interceptions with an additional 562 yards coming on the ground and three more scores. At 29 years old, it's still possible we haven't seen his peak performance yet.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Rashaad Penny, RB
I like Penny's long-term outlook in Seattle, but an early injury (finger) and Chris Carson's lower ADP muddy the waters this time around. Still, he's a priority target in dynasty drafts and solid middle-round addition in re-draft leagues (anytime after the sixth round would be good value).
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Chris Carson, RB
As long as Carson is healthy, he'll have a role in this offense, limiting Penny's potential during his rookie season. Plus, he's going a full round later than the former Aztec on average.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Doug Baldwin, WR
It's never a good sign when a player admits he "will have to manage" his knee injury all season. His current ADP is 36 (early or middle fourth round). If you can draft him as your third or fourth receiver, I'd consider it. Otherwise, let someone else "manage" a borderline WR1 currently playing at 80 to 85-percent.
