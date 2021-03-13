Kristian Winfield: Nets’ Irving evolves as leader, will do what it takes to put team in best position to win

NEW YORK — As Kyrie Irving walked off the Barclays Center floor, serenaded by a scatter of MVP chants after a 40-point performance in the Nets’ win over the Celtics, his former Boston teammates lined up to give him a hug. Those were the same Celtics teammates earlier reports suggested Irving ripped apart as a locker-room cancer during his two seasons in Boston before signing a four-year deal in Brooklyn in the summer of 2019.

“Big surprise to a lot of people, eh? All that s--- talking about me and all the relationships I have with every teammate of mine,” Irving said after the game. “I’m glad we get to see it every single game that we’ve got some great people out here.”

Irving’s reaction was a snarky response to a series of reports that questioned his leadership, highlighted his “mood swings,” and painted him as the villain for things gone wrong in Boston. Early into his first year in Brooklyn, one ESPN report said those mood swings followed him from Cleveland to Boston to Brooklyn, and made Nets officials “queasy.”

“There were a lot of people speaking for me or speaking on my behalf who really didn’t know who I was,” Irving conceded. “I didn’t offer that access to a lot of people because it’s just a trust. It’s leaks here, somebody saying this here in Cleveland and in Boston.”

Irving’s current teammates are quick to point out they can’t speak on what happened between him and his Celtics teammates because, quite frankly, they weren’t there. Jaylen Brown has already gone on record saying a lot of the blame cast on Irving was “undeserved.” Those around Irving now have spoken on the type of leader the Nets’ All-Star guard has been in the franchise’s most important season since its relocation from New Jersey to Brooklyn in 2012. His leadership is one of the reasons the loaded Nets have jelled as a cohesive unit this season.

“Kai’s been great. Obviously we know the skill and shot making and the ability he brings, which is immense, but his mood and his attitude has been so good, it’s rubbed off on his teammates,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said. “It’s a big part of why this team is coming together, and when I see Kai smiling, it gives me a lot of confidence and it’s a beautiful thing for our ballclub.

“He’s having an incredible impact on the group.”

———

Bruce Brown was thriving in all areas except one.

Brown emerged as a legitimate rotational player despite his inconsistency in shooting the 3 because he defended, rebounded and brought energy at a high level. The Nets, though, are a team that thrives in space, and to have space, the defense must respect each perimeter player as a scoring threat.

The Nets’ Feb. 23 matchup against the Sacramento Kings was Brown’s night. He scored a career-high 29 points, completely unaware he was one shy of 30 until Jeff Green pulled him aside seconds after the final buzzer.

It was the night Brown snapped a drought of six consecutive games without a making a 3. Before this game, he only made four 3s on 23 attempts on the season.

Brown continued to have faith in his shot, but as he recalled, Irving kept the faith, too. He made two 3-point shots against the Kings. He’s gone 5 of 11 from deep since.

“Kyrie comes to me all the time. He sees me working on my shot and I know I can shoot the ball, it’s just confidence right now,” Brown said after that game. “So he tells me ‘one a game’ before every game, and then I gave him one. So if you saw us, he looked at me and said ‘one,’ and then I gave him two, so it was pretty cool.”

There isn’t much variation from the spirit of how Nets players describe Irving’s leadership style, but they each use different words to convey their thoughts. Nic Claxton, the Nets’ budding second-year forward for example, said Irving brings a “Mamba mentality,” which is no surprise given Irving’s relationship as one of the late Kobe Bryant’s closest mentees.

“And I like that,” Claxton said. “Just real confrontational and I know he gets a bad rep sometimes, but he is a great teammate and a great leader and guys who have been on his team and guys that are on the team now know that.”

Leadership comes in many forms, and with Irving, it’s in his day-to-day approach to the craft and his aggressive scoring nature in an effort to win basketball games. It’s also in his approach to picking up those around him.

Brown said he holds everybody accountable. Landry Shamet called it “expressive and passionate.” DeAndre Jordan said, “he keeps guys uplifted and is very encouraging out there.”

Irving is not afraid to tell his teammates what he sees, even if the conversation teeters on explosive on a television broadcast. It’s become a norm in Brooklyn, a healthy, two-way stream of unabashed dialogue that has helped the Nets jell as a team despite several moving parts over the course of the season.

“That’s who Kyrie is, and he’s gonna tell you what’s on his mind and he’s spiritual,” Shamet said. “I love Kyrie. I think a lot of people don’t understand him, don’t get exactly where he’s coming from, his mentality, and a lot of people fear what they don’t understand, so I think it’s been great to be able to be around him, be in the locker room with him.

“I know he believes in all of his teammates, and he wants the best for all of us.”

———

While Irving won’t speak on the reports of his relationships with former Celtics teammates, he does reminisce on what he learned from that experience. If you’re not enjoying the journey, he said, and you’re not committed to winning on an everyday basis, it’s not going to work. Leadership means galvanizing the group, according to him, both at the highs and at the lows. Lastly, there isn’t just one leader, a fact drilled home in Brooklyn where despite Irving’s clear-cut talents, he ranks third behind two other superstar teammates who have each won league MVP honors.

Irving admitted he wasn’t perfect in Boston, but noted the experience sharpened him for Brooklyn.

“I’m grateful to be in this position to be able to set a better example now than I did then, and I take accountability for not necessarily stepping up to the plate or stepping up to the responsibility for my own actions,” Irving said. “I had a lot to do with the success and failures of the teams that I was on. I take my role very serious in terms of that, and I’ve been able to learn lessons from that to give to others.”

He was the best player on the Celtics prior to Jayson Tatum’s full-scale emergence as an NBA star, yet Boston made it one game short of the 2018 NBA Finals despite Irving being out the entire playoffs with a knee infection. The following year with Irving healthy, the Celtics fell short of expectations and were ousted in the second round of the playoffs. Many pointed to his aggressive isolation shot-hunting as a reason for the Celtics’ demise, and Irving left for Brooklyn the following summer despite a public verbal commitment to staying in Boston.

“We thought Kyrie would stay forever and lead us all the way. He’s on maybe the best team in the league right now and so, that’s that,” Celtics CEO Wyc Grousbeck admitted in late February. “And that change touched off a lot of stuff and we weren’t able to maybe recruit free agents in the same way and, you know, there’s a bit of a domino effect. But it is what it is.”

Leadership is defined in many ways, and Irving has shown those many ways both on the floor — like his 40-point performance in the win against Boston — and off the floor, holding players like Bruce Brown accountable for staying consistent in getting better.

His leadership style is ultimately doing what it takes to put his team in the best position to win, and the Nets are the NBA’s hottest team exiting the All-Star break.

“He’s the ultimate competitor,” Joe Harris said. “I think that in itself is a great sort of badge of leadership.”