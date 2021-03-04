Kristian Winfield: James Harden’s leadership is the same as it was in Houston, but his role is different

After he forced a trade from the Houston to Brooklyn, much to the chagrin of the Rockets’ organization and fans, and after he emerged as a Most Valuable Player of the Year candidate for a Nets team that has thrived since his arrival, James Harden says nothing has changed, that he’s the same player and leader in Brooklyn that he was in Houston.

“The same. It’s just, I get credit now. Previously I wasn’t getting credit,” Harden said after recording his eighth triple-double in 23 games since joining the Nets. “Same leadership. I’ve been the same person. Haven’t been changed, not one bit.”

His role, however, has changed, which could be a reason why the perception has changed around him.

In Houston, Harden was the end-all, be-all for a Rocket offense that revolved around his unique and supreme offensive skill set. In Brooklyn, the roster is so stacked with three superstars and a bevy of capable role players that no one talent has to shoulder the load.

The result has turned Harden more into a facilitator than an aggressive, isolation scorer. In his first game back in Houston post-trade, Harden scored 29 points, dished 14 assists, nabbed 10 rebounds and recorded three steals. He was every bit the star the Nets gambled on when they parted with Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, Rodions Kurucs and seven years' worth of draft assets, and every bit the franchise cornerstone the Rockets did their best to retain to no avail.

Harden didn’t agree with the notion that it’s more “freeing” to not be the No. 1 option on a team like he was in Houston.

“This league is tough, no matter what. How you separate yourself from being one of the elite players in this league is playing at a high level consistently every single night,” he said. “It’s great and it’s easy for somebody to have a great game every once in a while. But you separate yourself as far as being one of the ones, top five, top 10 in this league, when you do it every single night at the highest level. That’s what I pride myself on no matter if I was in the situation that I was in in Houston or my situation now. My thought process is, try to play well every single night and try to make an impact on the game every single night.”

Harden said it wasn’t an emotional night, not after Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta announced intentions to retire Harden’s number in the rafters. Not after fans peppered him with both cheers and boos, with one fan yelling that Harden quit on Houston. Not after the Rockets’ tribute video thanking him for the eight years he spent knocking on the door of a championship Houston never realized. And not after competing against teammates he used to call his brothers, like PJ Tucker, who shares a stylist with Harden.

“We’re just men on opposing sides,” he said. “Once I got on the court, I’m locked in. That’s just how I am as a basketball player.”

But he looked motivated, like he had a little juice heading into Houston, like he was a man on a mission to beat the team he once called his own.

“You could tell it meant something to him. You know, this place is special to him,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said. “Houston means a lot to him — the city, the organization and what he accomplished here with this team. I know it was a big game for him. I was proud of him for the way he handled it.”

Harden said he found out about the team’s intention to retire his jersey “on the Internet,” like everybody else. The honor is well-deserved: He averaged about 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds over eight seasons for a franchise that fell just short of winning a championship.

“My reaction (to the news of having his jersey retired in Houston) was, hopefully I did something right. Obviously I came up short of a championship, but the work on and off the court that I put in over the past eight years was elite you know, and obviously I think that’s the only thing I didn’t do, or didn’t accomplish is a championship, which is difficult to attain,” he said. “But as far as bringing excitement to this city, taking care of the fans on and off the court is something that I try to contribute, so hopefully that outweighs that.”