Magic veterans spark offense during home win over Pistons

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Big Three came through once again for the Orlando Magic.

The team’s defense was pretty good, too.

Evan Fournier, Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic combined for 83 points to lead the Magic to a 105-96 win Sunday over a pesky Detroit Pistons squad at Amway Center.

The Pistons had few answers for the Magic trio, who combined to go 28-for-55 from the field.

Vucevic led the way with 37 points, while Fournier had a season-high 29 points and Ross scored 17 as the Magic (13-18) extended their win streak to three and improved to 4-1 in their past five games.

And Orlando needed everything it got from the trio, who combined for 82 points in Friday’s 124-120 win over Golden State.

The Magic, who led by as many as 17, held numerous double-digit leads but each time the Pistons would reel them back in.

The Magic were up by 14 late in the third quarter, only to see the Pistons take seven points out of the deficit by the close of the frame.

Orlando went ahead 88-76 on a Vucevic 19-foot jumper early in the fourth and the lead buffeted between 11 and eight points until two Mason Plumlee free throws pulled the Pistons within 99-92 with 3:26 to play.

But Vucevic scored six straight points to extend the lead to 105-92 and the Magic finally had a somewhat comfortable lead.

The Magic limited the Pistons to 37.4% shooting (27.5% from 3) and allowed a combined 42 points over the second and fourth quarters.

Jerami Grant finished with 24 points to lead the Pistons (8-22).

The Magic and Pistons will meet again Tuesday at Amway Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The game will be televised on Fox Sports Florida.