Stefan Bondy: Knicks have assets, and desire, to make run at next star available

NEW YORK — When the previous regime laid out its plan, the biggest themes were building around Kristaps Porzingis (whoops) and maintaining its assets.

Steve Mills, the fired team president, was applauded by a fanbase still traumatized by the Carmelo Anthony trade and the totality of Isiah Thomas’ moves.

“We’re not going to trade our draft picks,” Mills declared. “We’re not going to trade away assets for a guy we can get on our own later.”

Before Mills’ scheme went belly-up with the 2019 free agency, he passed on dealing for Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler. He also pulled up short in the negotiations for Anthony Davis. So Mills held on to his precious draft picks and chose Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett. They were among five lottery picks for the Knicks in the last six years.

Now only Barrett is a big part of the rotation. The rest — Porzingis, Frank Ntilikina, Knox and Obi Toppin — were either dealt or on the bench. The Knicks haven’t traded a first-round pick in eight years, but patience wasn’t rewarded.

The new front office led by William Wesley never speaks publicly but, according to sources, is open to trading assets and picks for a star player.

“They’re going to be in the mix when a star becomes available,” a source familiar with the Knicks’ thinking told the New York Daily News. “That’s been the plan.”

It makes sense considering the Knicks own five first-rounders in the next three years, including two from the Mavericks. This is relevant with the trade deadline about six weeks away and the Knicks playing Friday night against the Wizards, the miserable team with Bradley Beal on its roster.

Beal, who leads the NBA in scoring and rested Friday night, has remained publicly devoted to the Wizards, beyond logic. Just this week, Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, reiterated his client wasn’t forcing his way out of Washington, unlike James Harden in Houston or Victor Oladipo in Indiana.

“He doesn’t want to quit on something,” Bartelstein told Yahoo Sports. “He’s an incredibly loyal guy, and he wants to always feel like he’s done everything he can to help something or someone be successful. It’s the way he was raised and what his values are based upon. It’s ingrained in him. It’s what makes him, in my mind, so unique. He’s all about the right things.”

Bartelstein added “nothing is absolute” and “things change all the time,” which accounts for the possibility for a trade many around the league believe will happen before next season. Beal playing out his contract in Washington makes less sense with every defeat defined by the Wizards’ non-existent defense. That applies to both player and team. Washington and trade suitors have to consider that Beal has never made the playoffs without John Wall.

So what would be the trade cost?

Three different executives, who spoke to the News, defined the price as steep. One longtime GM laid it out specifically: three unprotected first rounders, two pick swaps, a young player and an expiring contract. That’s approaching Harden territory. The Nets, as the News reported, had internally discussed acquiring Beal long before exhausting their assets for Harden.

As far as valuable young players, the Knicks can offer Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley or Toppin. Their best player, Julius Randle, is only tied to next season with a $19.8 million team option.

Oladipo is the much cheaper option at the deadline, but he arrives with injury concerns and an expiring contract. Zach LaVine has also been linked to the Knicks, although there would be reluctance more from the Bulls to deal their leading scorer, driving up the price.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is always in win-now mode and has said the Knicks should be aggressive in its pursuit of a starter. His team has the assets, and the desire, to make a run at the next one available.