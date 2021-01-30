Warriors execute Steve Kerr’s vision in big win over Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green pointed to his teammate, nodded and delivered a knowing wink.

He had threaded a bounce pass to Andrew Wiggins, who had masterfully timed a cut to the basket and finished with a two-handed dunk — just one example of the ball movement that helped power the Warriors’ 118-91 win over the Detroit Pistons Saturday.

The Warriors (11-9) on Saturday assisted on 34 of 47 made field goals, shot 52.2% overall and led the Pistons (5-15) wire-to-wire, pulling away in the second half. Stephen Curry’s 30-foot jumper crowned a 10-0 run to start the third quarter and extended the Warriors’ lead to 30. Curry, who led all scorers with 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting (6-for-8 from 3-point range), seven assists and five rebounds in 30 minutes, got support from Wiggins (20 points) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (18 points).

This was the execution of head coach Steve Kerr’s vision for an offense that has struggled to manufacture easy buckets for so much of the season. Green, in particular, thrived as Golden State’s lead facilitator. The ball moved so often and with such force that at, one point, Green threw the ball off Curry’s head when Curry didn’t turn around quickly enough to see the pass.

It was minor blooper in an otherwise spotless night. With the offense making shots, it also allowed the defense to get set and limit Detroit to 37.7% shooting overall and 9-of-36 from 3-point range. Forward Jerami Grant (18 points) was the only Pistons starter to score more than seven points.

