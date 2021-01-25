Chicago Bulls starters are underwhelming in a 119-103 loss to the Boston Celtics, the team’s 2nd straight defeat

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls bench has been a consistent team strength this season, and it provided a boost once again Monday night to keep the Bulls in the game against the Boston Celtics.

Despite getting 48 points from the bench — including a near triple-double from forward Thaddeus Young (16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists) — to complement 30 points from Zach LaVine, the Bulls starting lineup was underwhelming from the beginning of their 119-103 loss to the Celtics at the United Center.

It was the second straight loss for the Bulls and a bit more disheartening than Saturday’s blowout loss to the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.

All five Bulls starters finished with a negative plus/minus. Coby White was limited to five points and one assist. Patrick Williams played 10 minutes and shot 1-for-4 from the field. Lauri Markkanen came on late after a quiet first half to finish with 18 points, knocking down a few 3s as the Bulls tried to mount a fourth-quarter comeback.

Turnovers plagued the Bulls again — they had 18 of them, leading to 34 Celtics points. The Bulls went 4-for-10 from the free-throw line and attempted only two free throws after the first quarter.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, and Jayson Tatum added 24 in his return from a five-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols.