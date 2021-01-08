Knicks brick themselves back to Earth in loss to Thunder

NEW YORK — The Knicks had the wrong Kentucky players for this game.

The New York Wildcats were burned Friday by their Kentucky brethren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hamidou Diallo, who combined for 48 Oklahoma City Thunder points in a 101-89 beatdown over the Knicks at the Garden.

The Knicks’ Calipari products, meanwhile, shot a combined 12 for 34, embodying an ugly night at Madison Square Garden and a reality-check defeat.

Those four Wildcats were Immanuel Quickley (1 for 9), Nerlens Noel (0 for 1), Kevin Knox (3 for 9) and Julius Randle (8 for 15). Elfrid Payton went 4 for 16; Duke product RJ Barrett joined the inefficiency while missing 14 of his 21 attempts.

Overall, the Knicks shot 36% and crashed back down to Earth after winning five of their previous six games.

Diallo punished the Knicks in the second half and finished with 23 points and 11 boards. Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points, seven assists and 10 rebounds.

It was disappointing for the Knicks (5-4) considering the circumstances.

They entered the game as the betting favorite, which hasn’t happened often in the last few years. It was certainly the first time this season despite the team’s hot start.

The Thunder (4-4) are young and rebuilding, with Al Horford and George Hill as the lone veterans. After those two and Gilgeous-Alexander, the roster is filled with unknowns.

The first half was ugly and sloppy, with the crispness of a soggy waffle. The Knicks led by double-digits early but the score was tied at the break, 42-42. The teams combined to shoot 35% in the first half. It didn’t help that Randle fell into foul trouble and played just 10 minutes in the first half with zero points.

Things got worse in the second half for the Knicks, whose defense and intensity failed.

The Knicks didn’t get their fifth win last season until the 23rd game, so Tom Thibodeau is well ahead of David Fizdale’s curve.

The coach has never stopped preaching the process.

“I think the good players in this league it’s continual learning. I don’t think it ever ends, whether it’s a rookie, a second-year guy, a third-year guy, a 10th-year guy. Winning players, they want to keep getting better,” Thibodeau said. “They want to be challenged. They want to improve. They want to continue to learn. They add to their games. ...We want to create that type of atmosphere.”

Friday was certainly a step backwards.