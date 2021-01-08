Pistons storm back in second half, eclipse Suns in OT

DETROIT — The Pistons aren’t a team that gives up easily, even when they fall into a big deficit early in the game.

It happened again, and the Pistons took the game to overtime, before gaining control and dispatching the Phoenix Suns, 110-105, on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons (2-7) ended their three-game losing streak and did it impressively, toppling the Suns, who entered the game with the best record in the Western Conference.

Jerami Grant had his second straight double-double, with 31 points and 10 rebounds and Blake Griffin had one of his best all-around games of the season, with 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

In overtime, the Pistons took control early, scoring the first nine points, with a drive by Grant, a jumper and a 3-pointer by rookie Saddiq Bey (10 points) and a drive by Delon Wright, for a 102-93 lead at the 3:02 mark.

The Suns (6-3) hung in with seven points in overtime from Devin Booker (23 points), including a coast-to-coast drive after Dario Saric’s 3-pointer that pulled the Suns within 104-100 with 1:15 left.

Grant answered with a baseline drive and after Booker made a 3-pointer, Grant shut the door with his own 3-pointer with 18.1 seconds left, for a 109-103 left.