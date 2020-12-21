Dieter Kurtenbach: My five favorite bets for the 2021 NBA season

I’m a betting man and my favorite form of betting is a future play.

Yes, winning a Sunday parlay or a big Thursday night bet is a great feeling, but future tickets give you something to root for every night for months, even if you’re just throwing $10 to the local bookie.

Before each season, I spend a lot of time (but not too much time) thinking about and analyzing the numbers around these bets. And I plan to spend even more time — an entire season — gloating about them when they hit:

------

Bucks +230 to win the Eastern Conference

I’m high on the Sixers and Celtics in the Eastern Conference this year, but the Bucks brought in a clear No. 2 for Giannis in Jrue Holiday, who also allows Khris Middleton to take on his perfect role — that of being the third option. The Bucks’ defense is going to be stout. Their offense will be more dynamic, and I think the difference between Holiday and Eric Bledsoe will pay dividends come the playoffs.

All this, too, with a Giannis Antetokounmpo who will no doubt have a new trick in the bag for this season and won’t have contract issues lingering over him, either.

This has been the East’s best team for the last two years. This year, they’re better equipped to show it and I think they do.

------

Spurs +350 to make the playoffs

There are 10 teams that will make the playoffs. There are 15 teams in each conference. The Spurs might have four veterans who are all on expiring deals — making the end of the season a bit hairy — but are you willing to bet that they are a bottom-five team in the Western Conference? Are you willing to put your money down on that collective of randos not doing what the Spurs have always done, which is overachieve? I can tell you right now that they’re better than the Thunder, the Kings, and the Wolves. Give me two more teams to underachieve — New Orleans, Houston, Memphis,… maybe another Northern California team — and we’re in the money. This is just too fat a number to not bet.

------

Donovan Mitchell +7000 to win MVP

I don’t think there’s a clear-cut MVP favorite and I doubt that Giannis wins the award for a third straight season, so I’m going way off the board for my MVP pick — it just feels like one of those years where the unexpected happens.

And seeing as how my bold prediction this season is that the Jazz — the crazy-deep, mountain-dwelling Jazz — are going to grab the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, I think Mitchell is a tantalizing long-shot bet at +7000. (The odds are shorter elsewhere, but it’s still a good bet.)

I question if Mitchell can carry his form from the NBA bubble into the regular season, but if he can, he’s going to put up close to 30 points per game this season on a team that’s going to surprise. I want to be holding a ticket in case that happens.

------

Warriors under 39.5 wins

I explained this in a column earlier this month, but the gist is simple: There are many ways that the Warriors could be outstanding in this upcoming regular season, but I see more ways where they could be a massive disappointment.

And beyond anything else, there’s a simple question I have to ask you before you bet this total: Are the Warriors insulated from the same problems that led to 15 wins last year?

Of course, they aren’t, and a single positive COVID test or ankle twist to Stephen Curry could have massive ramifications on the team’s overall campaign.

I’d love to see them succeed, but this is a probability game and that’s a big number for a team with clear-cut deficiencies, much less a team that has so many questions we haven’t even been able to take stock of their deficiencies yet.

------

Suns over 38 wins

I’m a big Monty Williams fan and I think that the acquisition of Chris Paul was a stroke of genius for the Suns. Phoenix solved two problems with one move. They can now move Devin Booker off the ball, to where he can be most effective, and they also have a bonafide pick-and-roll point guard for surging center DeAndre Ayton.

Add in a surprisingly adequate bench and the underrated acquisition of Jae Crowder and I think the Suns are going to shock people this year and go way over this number, if all things break right.

Ultimately, I can see the downsides, but I like the cushion. It is the holiday season, after all.