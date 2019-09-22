Ira Winderman: Is Heat forecast for a Tyler Herro rotation role?

Sometimes there is no other choice. Those times the decision is simple. Those times also are as much about the remainder of the roster as the player himself.

Which brings us to Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat's approaching start of training camp.

On draft night, Pat Riley could not say enough about the 3-point shooter from Kentucky taken with the No. 13 pick.

During summer league, teammates were equally effusive about the playmaking and confidence of the 19-year-old guard.

And now ESPN, as part of its season previews, rates the 6-foot-6 Herro as one of the six picks beyond Top 10 most likely to outperform their draft slot.

Ultimately, it comes down to opportunity, which can make the equation equally about the player and the remaining roster.

With Herro, time in the perimeter rotation will come in competition with Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters and perhaps Justise Winslow, Derrick Jones Jr. and Kendrick Nunn.

The role could be anything from eventual starter to 3-point specialist to spot minutes beyond the rotation, should the Heat take the long view with his development and an in-the-moment approach with winning.

So how have the Heat utilized their (rare) previous first-round picks during the Riley Era? A look at the five that preceded Herro:

Bam Adebayo, 2017 No. 14

Games: 69. Starts: 19. Minutes: 1,368 (9th on roster).

Positional competition: Hassan Whiteside, Kelly Olynyk, James Johnson.

Instant impact: It was mostly a slow go at the outset, held out of nine of his rookie season's first 10 games by "Coach's Decision." But as knee issues increasingly became debilitating for Whiteside, the big man out of Kentucky emerged as both a rotation player and starter.

By the playoffs, there were double-digit minutes in each of the first-round games against the 76ers, as it became clear that coach Erik Spoelstra was looking for alternatives to Whiteside in the middle.

Justise Winslow, 2015, No. 10

Games: 78. Starts: 8. Minutes: 2,232 (5th on roster).

Positional competition: Chris Bosh, Luol Deng, Joe Johnson, Gerald Green, Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson, Amar'e Stoudemire, Josh McRoberts, Udonis Haslem.

Instant impact: The minutes were there from the outset and significant, including 26 in the season opener. The role, however, was never quite truly defined for the forward out of Duke, in large part because of injuries or ailments that sidelined Chris Andersen, McRoberts, Tyler Johnson, Bosh, Deng and Stoudemire for extended stretches.

On one hand, Winslow proved from the outset he was NBA ready. Yet during a season that ended with him starting at center against the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals, his ultimate positional fit remained as much of a riddle as today.

Shabazz Napier, 2014, No. 24

Games: 51. Starts: 10. Minutes: 1,012 (10th on roster).

Positional competition: Mario Chalmers, Goran Dragic, Norris Cole.

Instant impact: As has been well chronicled, Napier was obtained on draft night in the wake of LeBron James citing him as his favorite point guard in the draft. Shortly thereafter, James left to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency. No, it could not have been a more awkward arrival for the guard out of Connecticut.

While there were minutes at the outset, the playing time evaporated at midseason and Napier became marginalized once Dragic was acquired, held out for the final 18 games and then traded in the offseason.

Norris Cole, 2011, No. 28

Games: 65. Starts: 2. Minutes: 1,260 (8th on roster).

Positional competition: Mario Chalmers, Dwyane Wade.

Instant impact: Cole was drafted out of Cleveland State at a time when there were questions about Mario Chalmers as the long-term answer at point guard during the Big Three era. Ultimately, the ball most often was in the hands of LeBron James, with Wade, Shane Battier and Mike Miller also available as facilitators.

In many ways, it is possible that Herro (although more of a shooter) fits into a Cole-type role as a rookie, contributing when needed alongside a polished perimeter rotation.

Michael Beasley, 2008, No. 2

Games: 81. Starts: 19. Minutes: 2,009 (6th on roster)

Positional competition: Udonis Haslem, Shawn Marion, Jermaine O'Neal.

Instant impact: Beasley arrived during a transitional period, coming off the Heat's 15-67 2007-08 season, with Pat Riley reworking the roster in advance of what would become the 2010 makeover with LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

While Beasley emerged as an opening-night starter, that role was lost 15 games into his rookie season and not regained until April. There was somewhat of a playoff resurrection due to an O'Neal concussion. Two seasons later, Beasley was gone, in some ways rushed into an initial role he was not yet equipped to handle.