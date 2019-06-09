Recently-retired Mavs icon Dirk Nowitzki pulls back the curtain on life after basketball

Two months after he choked back tears and walked away from his legendary 21-season NBA career, Dirk Nowitzki apparently has been smiling ever since.

And eating. And drinking.

"Just enjoying life," he said.

Mavericks fans clearly are thrilled to see a blissful Nowitzki resurface recently – first when he threw the ceremonial pitch before Wednesday's Rangers game; and Friday night, when he hosted his annual Heroes Celebrity Baseball game in Frisco.

Meanwhile, no one close to him is expressing surprise or disappointment that he is so enjoying life-after-basketball that he hasn't paused to ponder what Larry Bird said during Nowitzki's April 9 retirement ceremony:

"The one thing you've got to do now is find out what you want to do."

When a man has spent his entire adulthood becoming the No. 6 scorer in NBA history and bringing Dallas' only NBA championship and earning more than $250 million in salary along the way, it's not necessary to rush into life's Next Phase.

Especially when, in the interim, it means Nowitzki gets to spend quality time with wife Jessica and their children – Malaika, 5; Max, 4; and Morris, 2 – and Dirk's and Jessica's extended families.

"I want to enjoy that for a few years," Nowitzki said. "I'm sure there's another challenge out there waiting for me. Whether that's with the Mavs or in another field, I have no idea.

"As of now, I don't think that's something I'll think about. I want to enjoy. I want to get away. I want to do some stuff that I wasn't able to do the last 20 years. And then, eventually, that's going to get a little old and then I'll need a new challenge in life."

In less than two weeks, on June 19, he'll turn 41, matching his Mavericks jersey number. Moments after Nowitzki announced his retirement as a player, following Dallas' home finale against Phoenix, owner Mark Cuban publicly promised Nowitzki a job for life.

Already there had been speculation of what that job might entail. Nowitzki has all but ruled out coaching, saying he lacks the patience, unless perhaps it's a part-time consulting role like his buddy Steve Nash has with Golden State.

"I'm not even sure what he does," Nowitzki said with a laugh.

What about a front-office position? Again, Nowitzki sounds dubious of that idea, although admittedly he hasn't given it deep thought.

"Dirk's job will be community first, basketball second," Cuban predicted.

In other words, an ambassador of sorts: the longtime player face-of-the-franchise becoming one of its main faces in the community.

Before taking batting practice Thursday at Frisco's Dr. Pepper Ballpark, site of Friday's Heroes Game, Nowitzki was asked which free agents he would pursue this summer if he was the Mavericks' general manager. His answer was telling.

"Good thing I'm not the GM," he cracked. "Honestly, I want to get away a little bit. I'm going to travel a bunch. I don't want to be too involved. Maybe somewhere down the line that's in my cards that I'll be back with the Mavs, but for now there's no plan."

Told that Nowitzki plans to step away from basketball for at least a year, Cuban laughed.

"You always have to remember that when Dirk was 20, he thought he was 80," Cuban said. "So Dirk's years are like really, really short when he thinks they're really long.

"So I give him a week."

Television would seem to be a natural bridge between Nowitzki's playing phase and whatever he decides to do next.

Not full-time TV work, like Troy Aikman and Tony Romo, but occasional studio work. Nowitzki's longtime friend and current special-assistant-to-Cuban, Al Whitley, predicts that, much as in the case of Aikman, Nowitzki's personality and wit will become much more apparent to fans than during his playing days.

Anyone who has seen Nowitzki's self-deprecating cameos in Mavericks-produced videos, or heard his conversational and entertaining radio appearances, would concur.

After his ceremonial pitch on Wednesday, Nowitzki offered this playful analysis of Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus' effort to catch the toss: "Clearly, error on the catcher. Elvis can't even catch a cold."

During a phone interview late in the season, Jessica Nowitzki told The News that she and Dirk already had stepped up their philanthropic efforts in North Texas, and that pace has escalated during the first two months of his retirement.

Jessica Nowitzki said of Dirk's post-basketball future, "I think he has some things in mind, but for now I think he's looking forward to not being on a rigorous schedule. I think he just wants to be home and enjoy the kids for a while and, obviously, travel."

The Nowitzki family returned Tuesday night from time at a beach, followed by a couple of days at Disney World.

"Ooh, I loved the Avatar ride," Nowitzki said.

During the final month of the season, Cuban offered this prediction about of his then-245-pound franchise icon: "It wouldn't shock me if we saw him at 280, 290, with a pot belly."

When his comment drew a disbelieving look, Cuban said, "No, no, no. I'd be willing to bet."

Well, so far, Nowitzki estimates he's added "around 20-plus" pounds because retirement has "been everything I dreamed of, drinking and eating everything in sight, not worrying about staying in shape.

"At seven feet," he was quick to add, "you can hide it pretty good."

Nowitzki didn't look particularly out of shape Wednesday while taking cuts in the batting cage, but Cuban couldn't resist a few cuts of his own.

"Look at all he's done since he retired," Cuban said. "He's an ambassador for 17 brands of ice cream ... . Honestly, I'm enjoying that he has a pot belly that's a little bit bigger than mine."

Nowitzki predicts that he soon will return to a workout routine. Then again, he can't exactly say what "soon" means because, thankfully, his life no longer is on a regimented schedule.

Someday, eventually, he'll become a Mavericks ambassador. Or a part-time TV analyst. Or he'll combine both, along with being a father, husband, philanthropist and just being Dirk Nowitzki.

Sounds pretty good, doesn't it?